Karl-Anthony Towns has not played in an NBA game since November 28th, but reports are that he will be ready for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

His return comes just in time for the Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Return Tonight For Timberwolves

It was initially thought that Towns would miss two months with the grade 3 calf strain that he suffered in a game against the Wizards. But there was a serious setback in his rehabilitation about six weeks in, and those two months turned into nearly four.

The setback was essentially a re-tear of the ligament, and Towns dealt with a walking boot and draining blood where it had pooled around the muscle. But Towns claims that he is finally good to go, and that he doesn’t anticipate any restrictions as he gets back up to NBA speed.

His return will be huge for Minnesota as they make their final stretch run towards the playoffs. They, like a handful of other teams in the Western Conference, have been hovering around the .500 mark for the better part of the season.

Breaking: Karl-Anthony Towns plans to make his return vs. the Atlanta Hawks tonight, sources tell @wojespn. Towns has been out since Nov. 28 and missed 51 games. pic.twitter.com/d1QTjOxPqn — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2023

As it stands today, they are currently in the 9th spot, with just one game separating them from 6th, and a half game up on the 12th spot. A small winning streak could spring them out of the play-in tournament altogether and into the solidified top-6, and a small losing streak could end their hopes completely.

Can The Timberwolves Survive In The West?

They’ll have some huge games coming over the next 9 days which could ultimately decide their fate. After tonight’s game against the Hawks, the Timberwolves will embark on a 3-game road trip against some of the Western Conference’s best teams in Golden State, Sacramento, and Phoenix. They’ll have more winnable games down the stretch as they face the Nets, Spurs, and Pelicans during the final week, but they’ll have to make it through a gauntlet first.

The Wolves are just 2-5 in their last 7 games, which hasn’t helped their cause over the last two weeks.

Karl-Anthony Towns has played in 21 games this season. He is averaging 20 points, the lowest since his rookie season, and 8 rebounds, which is a career low.

