Jon Rahm offered a piece of valuable perspective on his ’embarrassing’ PGA Championship heartbreak, admitting ‘it’s not the end of the world.’

After Saturday’s third round, Rahm (-6) found himself five shots adrift Scottie Scheffler (-11) at the top but through 11 holes on Sunday, the Spaniard had levelled the playing field.

Rahm’s eight pars and three birdies coupled with two dropped shots on the front nine from Scheffler raised the proposition of a blockbuster finish to the second major on the calendar.

From there however, that’s where Rahm’s round began to derail with consecutive missed birdie putts on 14 and 15 alongside wayward drives on 16 and 18 – playing the final three holes in five over par.

Scheffler regained control on the back nine, recording three birdies and a bogey to take the spoils by five shots and claim his third major crown after successes at the Masters in 2022 and 2024.

“Am I embarrassed a little bit about how I finished today? Yeah,” Rahm said.

“But I just need to get over it, get over myself. It’s not the end of the world.

“It’s not like I’m a doctor or a first responder, where somebody if they have a bad day, truly bad things happen. I’ll get over it. I’ll move on.”

Rahm won his first major at the US Open in 2021 and two years later added a green jacket to his wardrobe with victory at Augusta National in the Masters, establishing himself as one of golf’s greats.

The 30-year-old has been a controversial figure in the sport since his U-turn to leave the PGA Tour and join rival LIV Golf in late 2023.

Rahm had previously declared his loyalty to the PGA Tour, stated the LIV format did not appeal to him and openly admitted that $400 million would not change his mind.

For the first time since the switch, Rahm found himself in contention on major Sunday at Quail Hollow despite fears his game was no longer good enough to compete at the very highest level – generally citing a lack of hunger and desire after reaching the mountain top.

That is clearly not the case and ‘Rahmbo’ is very much still here with plenty more to offer as major season continues with the US Open and Open Championship on the horizon later this summer.