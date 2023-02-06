American Football

Joe Montana Would Choose Jimmy Garoppolo over Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as 49ers QB

Olly Taliku
Joe Montana
Joe Montana

The 49ers QB position is very much up in the air right now after a season riddled with injuries meant third string QB Brock Purdy led the offence for most of the campaign.

Many will have their say over who should take the helm next season for the 49ers and former QB Joe Montana has already had his say on who he would start in the 2023/24 season.

“I start Jimmy. How many games has Jimmy won? For the longest time, questions were out with Jimmy for a while. But the one thing he has been able to do is win games for those guys. He’ll make a mistake here and there, but some of those things I don’t just put on Jimmy.”

Garoppolo started the season as the 49ers QB, but was unfortunate enough to be ruled out for the remainder of the season in just the second week with an ankle injury.

Brock Purdy was left to take over from Lance and Garoppolo midway through the season and despite worries in San Fransisco, the 23-year old shone for the side throughout the remainder of the season as well as in the playoffs.

With Purdy shining through the end of the season many in San Fransisco favour the rookie to take over next year and despite Montana picking Garoppolo to start the next campaign, head coach Kyle Shanahan appears to have other ideas as he spoke to the media about the potential of his second QB returning next season.

“No, I don’t see any scenario of that.”

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
Olly Taliku

