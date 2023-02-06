The 49ers QB position is very much up in the air right now after a season riddled with injuries meant third string QB Brock Purdy led the offence for most of the campaign.

Many will have their say over who should take the helm next season for the 49ers and former QB Joe Montana has already had his say on who he would start in the 2023/24 season.

“I start Jimmy. How many games has Jimmy won? For the longest time, questions were out with Jimmy for a while. But the one thing he has been able to do is win games for those guys. He’ll make a mistake here and there, but some of those things I don’t just put on Jimmy.”

#49ers Joe Montana says Jimmy Garoppolo should be the Niners starting QB in 2023 (@cisabelg) "I start Jimmy. He has won a lot of games. I can't say the same for Trey. You don't know that from him. I don't think it's hard — I think you just start Jimmy."https://t.co/S9jWzUBGUe pic.twitter.com/6i3MxsOsee — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 6, 2023

Garoppolo started the season as the 49ers QB, but was unfortunate enough to be ruled out for the remainder of the season in just the second week with an ankle injury.

Brock Purdy was left to take over from Lance and Garoppolo midway through the season and despite worries in San Fransisco, the 23-year old shone for the side throughout the remainder of the season as well as in the playoffs.

With Purdy shining through the end of the season many in San Fransisco favour the rookie to take over next year and despite Montana picking Garoppolo to start the next campaign, head coach Kyle Shanahan appears to have other ideas as he spoke to the media about the potential of his second QB returning next season.

“No, I don’t see any scenario of that.”

