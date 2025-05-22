Soccer

James Maddison has last laugh at Roy Keane in final interview after winning Europa League

Olly Taliku
James Maddison
James Maddison

James Maddison and Roy Keane have been going back and forth all season with comments at each other, but it was the Tottenham star who had the last laugh after winning the Europa League final.  

What did Roy Keane say about James Maddison?

Roy Keane is no stranger to saying what is on his mind and when it came to his thoughts on James Maddison this season, he certainly didn’t hold back.

Having struggled for form throughout this season, Keane ripped into Maddison during an episode of ‘The Overlap’ in February, saying that he hasn’t stepped up for his team at all in 2025.

“Maddison isn’t bad, when he’s not at the darts.” Keane said. “But let me tell you, If you think he’s going to come back [from injury] and get Spurs into the top six, you’re in cuckoo land. He’s good, he’s a talented player.

“But if you’re a player in the Spurs dressing room and Maddison’s back in the squad, you wouldn’t be looking and going, ‘Oh Jesus – he’s back today. We’re going to be fine.'”

The Spurs midfielder gave a poetic response to Keane in his very next game, as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Keane’s beloved Manchester United.

If his goal wasn’t enough to silence Maddison’s biggest hater, his celebration was. The 28-year-old shushed the camera after his goal, followed by his iconic darts celebration with fans quick to suggest both were aimed at the Manchester United legend.

Keane poked another cheeky dig at the former Leicester midfielder immediately after he scored against United, with the seven-time Premier League winner keen to get the last say.

“I still go with what I said, I don’t think he does enough of that… I was hoping he was going to do the same again the other day but he was sub against Ipswich so….”

James Maddison has last laugh

After Tottenham beat Manchester United for a fourth time this season to lift the Europa League, Maddison decided to conduct an interview on CBS – despite not playing in the final.

He began his interview by saying: “I wasn’t gonna do any interviews but I heard Roy Keane was in the studio tonight…” Maddison then hit the darts celebration before continuing, “Roy Keane, that’s for you, son!”

Keane immediately turned red in the studio as the camera panned onto him.

WATCH: James Maddison full CBS interview

There was clearly no bad blood between the pair as Keane made sure to congratulate Maddison on winning the Europa League.

The Tottenham star credited pundits like Keane for motivating his side throughout a tough season, with negative comments pushing the team to winning a first major trophy in 17 years.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
