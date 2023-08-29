Major League Soccer (MLS) powerhouse Inter Miami has acquired a taste of making headlines lately. In July, they signed seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, beating Saudi Arabian heavyweights Al-Hilal to the punch. The Argentine helped the Herons to their first-ever silverware, to the Leagues Cup, earlier in August. Days later, Messi inspired Miami to a win over Cincinnati FC in the U.S. Open Cup semi-final, taking them to their first-ever final in the competition.

Inter Miami begin Miami Freedom Park construction

Inter Miami’s stocks have been on the rise, so it is only fitting for them to have a home stadium that is on par with the best venues across the globe. One of the club’s co-owners, Jorge Mas, recently announced that the construction had officially begun on Miami Freedom Park, which would host the Herons’ new stadium in 2025, replacing the 21,000-seater DRV PNK Stadium.

The Freedom To Dream continues 🏗️💗🏟️ Construction has officially begun on Miami Freedom Park! Our new 25,000-seat fútbol specific stadium, 58-acre public park, and entertainment district is scheduled to open in 2025. Find out all the details: https://t.co/4EcGiHmpE1 pic.twitter.com/ro0qvb5axp — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 28, 2023

Expressing his excitement for the project, Mas said (via Inter’s official website):

“With Inter Miami my family set out to build something truly transformational. In just four years we have changed the perception worldwide of American soccer. As we commence construction of Miami Freedom Park that same vision guides us.

“In creating a multi-faceted space we will set a new standard of what sport complexes can be. We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round. I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025.”

Messi sees his Inter Miami contract expire in December 2025. Considering he remains fit, the Argentine superstar should be able to grace the Miami Freedom Park Stadium with his presence before hanging up his boots.

Miami Freedom Park’s Details Revealed

According to the information procured from Inter Miami’s official website, the stadium at the Miami Freedom Park would be able to accommodate as many as 25,000 fans. In addition to the state-of-the-art stadium, the 131-acre development project will have an entertainment district and a massive 58-acre public park. The entertainment district will have bars, hotels, and more, allowing fans to make the most of their time at the Park.

Devon McCorkle, a real estate veteran, has been appointed to oversee the privately funded project. Top firms Manica, Arquitectonica, and CAA Icon are also involved, overseeing the design, architecture, and management aspects of the massive construction.