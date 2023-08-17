NFL

In their second preseason game on Saturday, the Chiefs plan to play Patrick Mahomes for most of the first half

Zach Wolpin
Saturday night, the Kansas City Chiefs will be returning to the site where they won Super Bowl 57. They have their second preseason matchup of 2023 with the Arizona Cardinals. Kansas City’s offensive weapons have changed over the last three seasons and new players need reps with QB Patrick Mahomes. 

Head coach Andy Reid announced that Mahomes and the rest of the starters will play the first half on Saturday night. Since the league trimmed the preseason to three games, this is the strategy Reid has used. He knows his starters need game-like reps before the season starts. Playing in their preseason game on Saturday is the closest thing to that.

The Cardinals’ defense will be facing Patrick Mahomes and the Cheifs’ starters in the first half on Saturday


In the Chiefs’ first preseason game, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs played just one series vs the Saints. The biggest downside to letting the starters play for an entire half is the injury risk. There’s always a chance of injury when playing in the NFL. Andy Reid said, “That’s all part of the game.”

As a two-time league MVP, Patrick Mahomes is scarily the one who needs the reps on offense. It’s his younger teammates who need to learn Mahomes’ tendencies and what he likes to do. As we’ve seen in the past. the 27-year-old can make just about any offensive skill player look good if they are able to catch.


The Chiefs have some new starters on the offensive line this season that needs the reps as well. Both of their tackles left in free agency this offseason. Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith are still working to be ready for their first seasons as starters for the Chiefs. Additionally, there are a number of new and inexperienced skill players.

Kansas City lost WRs Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman to free agency. Sky Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justyn Ross, Kadarius Toney, Richie James, and Rashee Rice will be his top WR targets this season. Three of those six players were not members of the Cheifs in 2022. Saturday’s preseason game will be a chance for them to gain valuable reps with Patrick Mahomes.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
