The highly-anticipated Times Square card headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr is finally upon us. Check out our guide showing which TV channel the fight will be broadcast on as well as possible live streaming options.

The first event of it’s kind sees boxing takeover Times Square in the middle of New York City on Friday night. Three world class fights are set to go down in the ring right in the heart of Times Square.

But where can fans in the US watch the fight if they can’t attend in person? SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you the TV channel the fight is on plus all the other information you need to know ahead of the fight card.

How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr In The US

Lopez vs Barboza TV Channel

When it comes to watching the Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr fight and rest of the historic Ring Magazine Times Square in the United States this Friday night, boxing fans are able to tune in through DAZN.

DAZN PPV is the only TV channel airing the entire Lopez vs Barboza card from the middle of Times Square in New York City.

The broadcast will begin at around 7pm (EST), with main event ringwalks scheduled for approximately 10pm (EST).

Given that the fight is headlining a huge pay-per-view event, fans will have to pay the $59.99 fee on top of their existing subscription to watch the Lopez vs Barboza Jr, Haney vs Ramirez and Garcia vs Romero fights.

DAZN are also offering a special ‘DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle’ for $90, which also includes the blockbuster Canelo vs Scull card from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 3rd the following evening.

Lopez vs Barboza Jr Live Stream

With the Lopez vs Barboza Jr bout being on DAZN PPV, this means boxing fans can access a live stream online too.

The easiest way to watch the Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr fight on the go, plus the rest of the historic Ring Magazine Times Square card, is via your DAZN app.

If you have paid the pay-per-view price on your DAZN account, you can access the stream on your mobile or any device on the go, out and about.

Simply download the DAZN app on your mobile, sign in to your existing DAZN account, and watch the fight from there.

You can only watch the pay-per-view on one device at a time, so won’t be able to stream the fight on various devices in the same account.

Note: A DAZN subscription is required to watch in the US

TV Channel: How To Watch The Lopez vs Barboza Fight In Other Countries

In order to watch this blockbuster show from Times Square on Friday night in other territories around the world, DAZN has got you covered.

UK fight fans will have to pay the £21.99 price to watch the Lopez vs Barboza card. However, the ‘DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle’ costs just £34.99 for UK boxing fans which of course includes Canelo vs William Scull on Saturday night too.

The pay-per-view price will differ from country to country, but DAZN PPV is the place to be when it comes to watching the Lopez vs Barboza Jr fight anywhere outside of the US.

Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr: Fight Info & TV Channel

🥊 Fight: Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr

Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr 📊 Records: Lopez (21-1, 14 KO’s) | Barboza (32-0, 11 KO’s)

Lopez (21-1, 14 KO’s) | Barboza (32-0, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30PM BST

Approx. 10:30PM BST 🏆 Titles: WBO World Super-Lightweight Title

WBO World Super-Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Times Square | New York City, USA

Times Square | New York City, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Lopez -225 | Barboza +188

Ring Magazine Times Square Card Tickets

When it comes to tickets for the Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr fight, they are distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Given that the ring is located right in the middle of Times Square, at the Midtown Manhattan intersection bringing together 42nd Street, Broadway and Seventh Avenue, tickets are free for boxing fans.

As the fight is open to the public right in the middle of a public area, fans won’t have to purchase tickets for the event. If you are in the area at the time of the fights, find a good spot to watch from and you’ll be able to watch three world class fights for free!

Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr Undercard

Prior to the Lopez vs Barboza main event, Ryan Garcia is in action against Rolly Romero in a welterweight contest. Devin Haney’s next fight also features as he makes his 147-pound debut against former world champion Jose Ramirez.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr Super-Lightweight 12 Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Welterweight 12 Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Welterweight 12

Lopez vs Barboza Jr: Tale of the Tape

Teofimo Lopez Nationality American Age 27 Height 5’8″ Reach 68.5″ Stance Orthodox Total Fights 22 Record 21-1 (14 KO’s)

Arnold Barboza Jr Nationality American Age 33 Height 5’9″ Reach 72″ Stance Orthodox Total Fights 32 Record 32-0 (11 KO’s)

Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr Prediction

Ryan Garcia’s next fight of course takes place on this historic night of boxing in Times Square, but it is one of the undercard fights prior to the Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr main event.

It is clear to see that ‘The Takeover’ is a favourite with US sportsbooks, but Barboza Jr is coming into this bout fresh off the back of a career-best performance against Jack Catterall in February.

Despite being an underdog, there will be a lot of Barboza Jr backers here. If he can frustrate Lopez and make him fight his own fight, he has every chance of being victorious.

That being said, Lopez seems to rise to the occasion when he is being doubted. Yes, he is inconsistent, but when he’s at his best, he is without a doubt the best super-lightweight in the world.

Expect a cagey affair in the open stages before Teofimo Lopes begins to take control and gets the better of Arnold Barboza Jr.

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Teofimo Lopez to WIN via Unanimous Decision