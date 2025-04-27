Boxing News

Ryan Garcia Next Fight: ‘King Ry’ Faces Rolly Romero In Welterweight Contest On May 2nd At Times Square

Paul Kelly
The Ryan Garcia next fight sees the popular American boxer face Rolly Romero on welterweight debut at historic Times Square card in New York on Friday, May 2nd.

The 26-year-old is expected to win, and win well with a possible highlight-reel knockout.

Ryan Garcia Next Fight: ‘King Ry’ Braces For Rolly Romero Showdown

There are few fighters as popular in world boxing as Ryan Garcia today. The 26-year-old might never have won a world title, but he remains one of the biggest and best fighters in the sport today.

Boasting a professional record of 24-1 (1NC), Garcia has already beaten some stellar fighters during his relatively short career.

There have been a few bumps in the road for ‘King Ry’ too of course, none more so than his knockout defeat to Gervonta Davis and his failed performance enhancing drugs test following his victory over Devin Haney last time out.

Now, after 13 months out of the ring, Garcia is finally back. In regards to the Ryan Garcia next fight, the American is set to make his welterweight debut on the historic Ring Magazine card at Times Square, New York City on Friday, May 2nd.

Garcia features in one of three world class fights in Times Square. He faces former WBA World Super-Lightweight Champion Rolly Romero in a contest at 147-pounds. This fight is set to be Garcia’s debut up at welterweight.

Also on the card is Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr, which headlines for the WBO World Super-Lightweight Title. Not to mention Garcia’s arch nemesis, Devin Haney, who also features on the bill in a welterweight bout against Jose Ramirez.

Ryan Garcia’s next fight is one he is expected to win rather comfortably. Given how well he performed in the Haney fight last April, Garcia is being tipped to beat Romero with ease and probably by knockout too.

Who Could Ryan Garcia Fight Next After Romero?

Provided the Ryan Garcia next fight results in victory for him, there could be some mammoth bouts planned next for the American.

None more so than a rematch with Devin Haney later this year. Given how the first fight went and the whole narrative surrounding the aftermath with Garcia’s supposed failed tests, a rematch with Haney is simply one of the biggest fights in world boxing.

Should Haney beat Jose Ramirez on May 2nd and Garcia beat Rolly Romero, the pair could throw down for a second time in the autumn/winter later in 2025.

Given his performance in the first fight, boxing fans would certainly favour Garcia to beat Haney in a rematch. Welterweight probably suits Garcia better on paper too with a relatively noticeable size advantage over Haney perhaps an advantage.

Time will tell if the fight gets made, but first they most both take care of business at Times Square in New York on may 2nd.

If the Haney fight doesn’t come to fruition for one reason or another, then it could be a world title fight for Garcia instead. If Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis moves up to light-middleweight, two belts would become vacant. Garcia would certainly be in with a good chance of fighting for one of them.

Furthermore, fights against the other two champions, Mario Barrios (WBC) and Brian Norman Jr (WBO), could be another avenue for ‘King Ry’ to explore if he continues fighting at 147-pounds.

Stay tuned for further updates on the Ryan Garcia next fight and who the 26-year-old could fight going forward in the welterweight division.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top