How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Wyoming – Wyoming Sports Betting

Olly Taliku
Ahead of the big 49ers vs Chiefs match-up in Las Vegas this weekend, we have put together a guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Wyoming with our top selected offshore sportsbooks.

Sports betting was officially legalised in the state of Wyoming in 2021, with DraftKings and BetMGM accepting the first wagers from within state in September 2021

No matter the restrictions on sports betting in your state, if you use our offshore sportsbooks then you can wager on Super Bowl LVIII completely free and legally if 18+.

Once NFL fans have opened their new accounts with the selected sportsbooks below there are thousands of dollars up for grabs in bonus bets ahead of the Super Bowl. Customers must note that sportsbook welcome offers are exclusively for new customers.

Top 6 Wyoming Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Wyoming Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience
  2. Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL
  3. BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses
  4. Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities
  5. BetUS – Strong reputation for customer loyalty rewards
  6. MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Best Wyoming Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Using BetOnline – our top pick for NFL betting – as an example, click the link below to unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl bonuses. We will fully explain how to use thee bonuses in detail further down the page.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For SportsAccepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Claim Offer

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Wyoming

Following the steps below, see how to claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo and start betting on the Super Bowl in Wyoming today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Clicking the link above will send you to BetOnline’s sign-up page, where filling in a few details is required. It is worth noting that the sportsbook bonus applies only to new customers.

As mentioned, anyone in Wyoming or in the US can make an account and begin betting, even in states where gambling is restricted.

There are no ID checks and you only have to be aged 18, unlike traditional sportsbooks in the US, where the age is 21.

2. Deposit As A New Customer

The minimum deposit required to become eligible for BetOnline’s offer is $55, with the maximum set at $2,000.

It works so that you receive a 50% match on your initial deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would yield $1,000 worth of bonuses.

3. Bet On The NFL Super Bowl

The only thing left to do is find a bet and with the season finale coming up there is no better time to sign up. In the context of Super Bowl betting markets, these can be found by selecting the NFL button on the main menu.

Simply click on a market you wish to bet on to load it onto your bet slip, input your wager amount and place it.

Below we run through, what in recent years, have been some of the more popular betting options for the NFL Super Bowl.

How To Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Wyoming

Throughout the NFL season, same game parlay betting is one of the most popular options for keen bettors.

Parlays essentially allow players to combine two or more individual bets together, in order to make a higher odds selection and add more value to a bet. Essentially, the more selections you combine, the higher the odds – but also the greater risk, with every pick needing to be successful.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In the USA

For example, Super Bowl LVIII will see the 49ers and the Chiefs do battle in Las Vegas. You can either pick from game props – which relate to specific events such as half-time leaders or over/under points – or you can select from hugely popular player props, which allow you to bet on the individual performance on a player.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

  • Over 47.5 Points
  • Rashee Rice Over 66.5 receiving Yards
  • Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer

How To Bet On Super Bowl Player Props In Wyoming 

As mentioned, player props are possibly the most bt on market amongst regular NFL watchers.

Using player stats and recent trends, bettors can make a pretty educated guess on what a given player might achieve.

Sportsbooks may set an over/under total to be hit, or you can choose your own total at varying odds. Below we have listed some of the key player props you are likely to find on BetOnline.

  • Touchdowns
  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Receptions
  • Sacks
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Wyoming

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem is only available exclusively at the offshore sportsbooks on our page.

The fanfare and festivities that come with the Super Bowl means there are plenty of markets that our sportsbooks will offer, even if it relates to action off the field.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and on whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks.

This year’s anthem will be sing by the so-called ‘Queen of Country’ Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Arrow to top