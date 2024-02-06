Mobile and online sports betting is legal in Tennessee, but the Super Bowl betting sites on this page that all operate offshore means you can bet from anywhere, on the move. Not to mention the fact the six offshore sportsbooks below have some of the biggest and best bonuses available ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Signing-up to these six offshore sportsbooks allows any Tennessee residents to take advantage of bigger welcome offers than regular online and mobile betting sites offer. As well as being able to wager on the go, out and about on the move from anywhere you please.

Each Tennessee sports betting site listed below offer exclusive prop bets that regular online and retail betting sites won’t allow such as betting on the coin toss, length of national anthem and much more. Read on as we guide you through recommended Super Bowl betting markets and popular prop bets.

Top 6 Tennessee Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Tennessee Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

the 49ers vs Chiefs clash at Super Bowl LVIII

You can unlock up to $1,000 worth of Super Bowl free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs clash from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Tennessee

Super Bowl betting from the state of Tennessee is made easy

In order to create an account, all you've got to do to sign-up to BetOnline is follow these three simple steps. Click the link above and fill out some basic details to create your new account.

Then you can bet anywhere, on the move or from the comfort of your own home. There are also no ID checks to be done and anyone aged 18+ can join.

There are also no ID checks to be done and anyone aged 18+ can join.

Once you are signed-up and have created your account, all that's left for you to do in order the claim your 50% matched deposit bonus is to deposit funds into your account. You can deposit using various methods with BetOnline, including bank transfer, Fiat and any crypto methods to name but a few.

Minimum deposit is $55, with a max deposit of $2,000.

After you have created your new BetOnline account and have deposited funds into it, all that's left to do is place a bet. There are hundreds upon hundreds of Super Bowl betting markets available, so pick whatever one tickles your fancy and proceed from there.

Simply make your selection, load your selection into the bet slip, put in desired wager amount and place the bet.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Tennessee

One of the most popular and common Super Bowl betting options for NFL fans is same game parlay betting. Same game parlay betting allows bettors to combine multiple selections into one bet. E.g. first touchdown scorer, over/under points total, total 49ers receiving yards etc.

Make a minimum of two selections and you’re good to go. Of course, the more selections you add to your parlay, the higher the odds and bigger the return. So be as daring as you wish, but remember, the more parlays selections you make, the greater the risk.

Creating a same game parlay bet for the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII is straight forward. You can choose from a loaded range of prop markets, including both player props and of course game props.

Player props relate to individual player performance, such as Patrick Mahomes passing yards, Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards or Christian McCaffrey rushing yards to name but a few examples.

Similarly, game props relate to events within that game as a whole. This could include whether a team covers the spread, which team will score the first touchdown, over/under points and how many field goals there will be.

Below is an example of a 49ers vs Chiefs same game parlay some NFL fans might place ahead of Super Bowl LVIII:

Kansas City Chiefs +2.5

Over 47.5 Total Points

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown

Brock Purdy 257+ Passing Yards

Deebo Samuel 70+ Receiving Yards

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props In Tennessee

Player props are some of the most popular and talked about bets for NFL fans when placing their Super Bowl wagers. Betting on player props allows you to put your knowledge to the test, placing more educated bets rather than making random selections and purely hoping they come in.

You can access more player props with the six offshore sportsbooks on this page, who offer a far wider range of player props than your regular mobile/online/retail sports betting sites do in the state of Tennessee.

Most player props have an over/under total that has been pre-determined by the sportsbook, however you can choose your own over/under total with the offshore sportsbooks on this page.

Here are just some popular player props listed at BetOnline for Super Bowl LVIII:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing Yards

Receiving Yards

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Interceptions

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Tennessee

Super Bowl LVIII sees the self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Country’, Reba McEntire, given the honor of singing the Super Bowl national anthem pre-game. With the six offshore betting sites listed on this page, you can bet on the Super Bowl national anthem as a prop bet.

Bettors can wager on the duration of the national anthem and whether it will last over/under the implied length below. So, how long with Reba McEntire’s performance of The Star-Spangled Banner last?

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Tennessee Last year, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was covered in purple Gatorade after his side won the Super Bowl. Not only is this now an age-old tradition with the Super Bowl, but it is also an extremely popular prop bet for NFL fans who want some light-hearted fun wagers. Betting on the color of the ‘Gatorade Shower’ is a very popular prop bet nowadays and can only be done at the leading offshore sportsbooks listed on this page. Regular Tennessee retail/online/mobile betting sites won’t allow this type of bet, only our offshore ones. So, what color will the ‘Gatorade Shower’ be this time around? See below for the latest odds, all of which offer plenty of value to bettors. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss In Tennessee Another of the most popular prop bets available at our dedicated offshore sportsbooks is betting on the Super Bowl coin toss. Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII which sees the 49ers and Chiefs lock horns, NFL fans can bet on whether the pre-game coin toss will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Not only that, but the latest Super Bowl coin toss markets also take bets on which team will win the toss and whether they winning coin toss team will go on to be crown Super Bowl champions and lift the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just like props such as the length of the national anthem, Gatorade color and half-time show props, this is only offered by offshore sportsbooks and not your regular Tennessee betting sites. Yet another advantage of signing-up to these six sportsbooks based offshore. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team call the coin toss correctly? Yes -105 | No -105

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105