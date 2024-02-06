How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Nebraska – Nebraska Sports Betting

Use our guide below to learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Nebraska by joining up with some of the best US offshore betting sites, that have up to $6,500 in NFL free bets to claim.

Although retail sports betting is legal in the state of Nebraska, online sports betting is still being debated. But by joining our dedicated offshore sportsbooks on this page allow Nebraska residents to bet on the Super Bowl from anywhere on the move. Not to mention the biggest and best Super Bowl bonuses from our offshore partners.

The six offshore sportsbooks listed on this page allow anyone in Nebraska to wager on Super Bowl LVIII online. Our recommended Nebraska sports betting sites also offer exclusive welcome bonuses, far greater than standard retail betting sites in the state.

Below we have outlined some of the most popular and recommended Super Bowl betting markets on offer with our dedicated offshore sportsbooks. You can access exclusive prop bets that regular retail betting shops won’t allow you to wager on.

BetOnline – $1,000 worth of Super Bowl free bets for new customers Bovada – Unparalleled live streaming options for Super Bowl LVIII BetWhale – 125% matched deposit bonus worth up to $1,250 for new customers Everygame – 100% deposit bonus up to $500 BetUS – 100% NFL deposit bonus + 25% casino bonus MyBookie – $1,000 bonus available for new Super Bowl sign-ups

Our top pick for Sunday’s Super Bowl clash between the 49ers and Chiefs are BetOnline – the best place for NFL betting.

Their 50% matched deposit bonus for the 49ers vs Chiefs means new customers can unlock up to $1,000 in Super Bowl free bets.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Nebraska

Wagering on the Super Bowl from the state of Nebraska is made easy with BetOnline’s exclusive sportsbook promo. It is readily available for all new customers who sign-up, following the simple steps below.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Signing-up to BetOnline can be done with ease following these simple steps. All you’ve got to do is click the link above and fill out some basic details. Then your account has been created.

Signing-up to BetOnline, our leading offshore sportsbook, means you can bet anywhere, on the go on your mobile or wherever you like. This means you don’t have to go and place retail bets in Nebraska, rather you can do so with ease at BetOnline.

You will also be provided with bonuses that regular Nebraska retail betting sites won’t offer.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

Immediately after sign-up you are now eligible for BetOnline’s exclusive welcome offer. You can take advantage of this 50% matched deposit bonus by simply depositing whatever value you please using any of their vast deposit methods.

The minimum deposit is $55, which will yield the smallest bonus of $27.50. The maximum deposit is $2,000, which will earn you the max $1,000 welcome bonus just in time for the 49ers vs Chiefs game at Super Bowl LVIII.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Now all that’s left to do after creating your account and depositing funds is placing your bet. There are hundreds of markets available for the Super Bowl at BetOnline, so pick whichever one you fancy and go from there.

Simply make your selection, load it into your bet slip, put in your desired stake and place the wager! It really is as simple as that.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Nebraska

Same game parlay betting is arguably the most popular betting option ahead of the Super Bowl. Same game parlays allow bettors to combine multiple bets together in one simple bet.

As long as you make at least two selection, you’re good to go. Of course, the more selections in your parlay, the higher the odds and bigger the return. However, the more parlay selections, the greater the risk your bet may lose!

For Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs, creating a same game parlay bet is simple. You can pick from a wide range of prop markets, whether than be individual player props or game props.

Game props relate to events within the game, such as over/under points total, covering the spread or which team will score the first touchdown of the Super Bowl. Player props in turn relate to individual player performance such as how many passing yards Brock Purdy will get.

Here is an example of a 49ers vs Chiefs same game parlay for Super Bowl LVIII:

San Francisco 49ers -1.5

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 31+ Receiving Yards

Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown

Patrick Mahomes 273+ Passing Yards

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props In Nebraska

Betting on player props is one of the most talked about and popular markets for NFL fans. Wagering on player props allows bettors to use their knowledge and in turn place more educated bets.

Most player props are pre-set with an over/under total – however you can choose your own over/under total with our dedicated offshore sportsbooks on this page. That is just another bonus of betting on Super Bowl LVIII from Nebraska with our offshore betting sites, rather than the standard retail sportsbooks.

Here are just some popular player props listed at BetOnline for Super Bowl LVIII:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Receiving Yards

Rushing Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Nebraska

Super Bowl national anthem betting is another highly popular prop bet for the Super Bowl. Bettors can wager on the duration of the national anthem and whether it will last over/under implied length set by our leading offshore sportsbooks.

This year the self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Country’, Reba McEntire, will have the honor of singing the pre-game Super Bowl national anthem. So , will her version last over/under 86.5 seconds?

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Nebraska Betting on the color of the ‘Gatorade Shower’ is yet another highly popular Super Bowl prop bet. Again, only available at these offshore sportsbooks, betting on the color of Gatorade poured over the winning coach is an age-old tradition that goes back over 40 years. Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach, was drenched in purple Gatorade last year, so what color will the ‘Gatorade Shower’ be this time around? See below for the latest odds, all of which offer plenty of value to bettors. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss In Nebraska The Super Bowl coin toss is another popular prop bet ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Just like the national anthem and Gatorade color props, this is a light-hearted and fun prop bet that is only offered by offshore sportsbooks and not your regular Nebraska retail betting sites. Bettors can wager on whether the coin toss will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’, as well as which team will win the toss and whether or not they will go on to lift the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy and be crowned Super Bowl champions. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team call the coin toss correctly? Yes -105 | No -105

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105