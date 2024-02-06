As Kansas City prepare to defend their title on February 11, we show those in the Chiefs’ home state how to bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri.

As the Kansas City Chiefs head to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, those back home will have a hard time finding ways to bet.

Currently, Missouri sports betting with mainstream sites and retail locations is restricted and can only be achieved by travelling to neighbouring states, such as Iowa or Kansas.

With SportsLens’ pick of the best offshore sportsbooks, fans in Missouri – or anywhere across the US for that matter – can wager without worry.

This is complimented by exclusive Super Bowl betting options that can only be found on offshore sites, and a handful of generous welcome offers to get your wagering off the ground.

Top 6 Missouri Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Missouri Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Top pick for offshore betting Bovada – Tailored towards US markets BetWhale – $1,250 in bonuses available Everygame – Decades worth of experience online BetUS – Parlay-building specialists MyBookie – $1,000 for the Super Bowl available for new customers

Best Missouri Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

When it comes NFL betting it is hard to look past BetOnline. With over two decades of offering some of the widest market coverage for US sports, they are our pick for Super Bowl LVIII.

As you can see below, there is the opportunity to make use of $1,000 in bonuses for new customers. We explain in more detail further down.

How To Bet On The NFL Super Bowl In Missouri

Three steps is all it takes to begin betting – here’s how.

1. Join BetOnline

Having to cross state lines just to bet on the Chiefs – which many do on the regular – can be eliminated by using sites such as BetOnline.

Even with Missouri sports betting remaining gridlocked at state level, you can sign-up by clicking the link above.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s sportsbook promo is available to all new customers, so long as you meet their requirements.

The minimum amount for a first deposit is $55 in order to become eligible for the offer, and the 50% deposit match works all the way up to the maximum of $2,000.

Taking the max as an example, 50% of $2,000 is $1,000, which is how much you would stand to receive in Super Bowl bonuses.

3. Place Your Super Bowl Bets in Missouri

From the comfort of your own home in Missouri, or perhaps at a bar or a friend’s watching party, you can use the BetOnline sports betting app to place your Super Bowl wagers.

Once you have found the NFL button, just click the bet you want to place to load in onto your betslip, and then input how much of your newly-awarded bonus you would like to stake.

Making sense of the Super Bowl betting markets can be daunting given how much choice there is, so below we guide you through some of the options bettors typically gravitate towards.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Missouri

Two of this season’s best offenses – and defenses – go head-to-head which should make player prop betting an exciting way to bet.

Whether you think Patrick Mahomes will throw a certain amount of passing touchdowns, or Christian McCaffrey will be his usual domineering self on the ground and register a bucketload of rushing yards, player props allow you to bet on individual performances.

US sportsbooks will give you the option of betting on the ‘over’ or ‘under’ of a particular market – i.e. Mahomes over 275.5 passing yards. Alternatively, BetOnline allow you to bet on a player getting ‘at least’ a certain number of touchdowns, sacks etc. These offer more value if you are confident they can hit a higher total.

The Super Bowl being the Super Bowl means BetOnline have added their largest player prop offering yet, but these are a handful of the key options:

Player touchdowns

Quarterback passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels (player vs player props)

How to Bet On Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Missouri

Same game parlay betting is arguably the most popular option for regular NFL bettors. Game props. Such as the margin of victory or the halftime leaders – can be combined with the player props mentioned above.

This means you can build one, larger bet made up of individual selections. This, of course, means higher odds and higher winnings.

A great example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay written by one the SportsLens writers can be found by clicking the link.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color in Missouri

Super Bowl Gatorade you say – what’s that?

The winning coach is traditionally drenched in Gatorade – the refreshment of choice for the players. With BetOnline, you can wager on what color the Gatorade shower will be. With purple (grape flavor) the favorite this year.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds

Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss in Missouri

The Super Bowl coin toss takes place just before the kick-off, and you can bet whether it lands on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Whoever wins gets to choose who kicks-off proceedings.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in Missouri

The Super Bowl national anthem an old-age tradition that is the centrepiece of the pre-game theatrics.

Country singer Reba McEntire has been named as this year’s performer, and you can bet on how long you think it will take her to complete the anthem.

There are also some side-action markets to take advantage of on BetOnline, such as ‘will Taylor Swift be shown during the anthem’ and ‘which quarterback will be shown first on TV’.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105