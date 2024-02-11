How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Maryland – MD Sports Betting

Bet on the Super Bowl online today in Maryland with our trusted sports betting sites.

BetOnline – Over two decades worth of experience Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for NFL BetWhale – Fantastic customer service Everygame – Excellent parlay building facilities BetUS – Great NFL prop bets MyBookie – Generous $1,000 welcome bonus

Below are some of the most common Super Bowl betting markets available.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Bets Available In MD

For people who bet regularly on the NFL, same game parlay betting is often a popular choice.

Parlay betting gives players the option of adding multiple individual bets to the same slip, increasing the overall odds. The more selections, the higher odds and bigger potential winnings.

However, note that the risk also increases, as every pick is required to win.

As an example, in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francsico 49ers. Bettors can choose game props, or player props.

Game props relate to specific events such as who is leading at half time, or if there will be over/under points scored.

Player props meanwhile are bets on individual player performances – which is an especially popular market.

For example, a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay might look like:

Over 29.5 Points

Patrick Mahomes Over 299.5 Passing Yards

Chiefs Half-Time Leaders

Maryland Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Sports betting is completely legal and regulated in Maryland, but residents can still join the best US sportsbooks on this page that have many other advantages.

All the platforms in this page are legal and safe to use from MD or within any state – all that you need to sign up is a valid email and to be 18+.

Sports betting in Maryland is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus, there are NO ID or KYC checks creating an account with our betting sites.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Maryland Casinos?

As gambling is legal in Maryland bettors can wager on the Super Bowl from any one of the five open sportsbooks.

MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Casino in Hanover, Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Hollywood Casino in Perryvill and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin are the current options for bettors to use in Maryland.

Although there are plenty of opportunities to bet in person within Maryland, using our sportsbooks allows users to wager on the go – no matter where you are.

All of the sportsbooks listed through this article have mobile betting, which is a more convenient and less time-consuming exercise than heading to a casino making for a more seamless betting experience.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Maryland Sports Betting Apps?

With sports betting legal in Maryland there is no shortage of options for bettors to wager online from within the state.

The offshore sportsbooks on this page may just hold an advantage over the traditional bookies though, with thousands of dollars in free bets waiting to be claimed along with exclusive Super Bowl markets.

There are 1000’s of Super Bowl markets available with these sportsbooks, including the favored prop bets like the National Anthem and coin toss which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks won’t have.

Super Bowl Player Props Bets Available In Maryland

As mentioned, player props are especially popular with regular NFL viewers.

Those who follow lots of games and know recent trends and stats can often take educated guesses on how players might perform.

Sportsbooks can then either set an over/under target, or let players select their own values at different odds. Below are some popular examples of player prop markets available on BetOnline.

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Available In Maryland

Betting on the Super Bowl national anthem can only be done via offshore sportsbooks.

As the Super Bowl features so much fanfare and pageantry, our sportsbooks are able to offer a number of unusual and unique markets.

For example, you can wager on how long the national anthem will last for by picking if it will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ a specified time.

This year’s anthem will be sung by ‘Queen of Country’, Reba McEntire.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In MD Another popular market for Super Bowl prop betting relates to Gatorade. Since 1984, it's become tradition for the winning team to pour a huge tub of the drink over their head coach after the Super Bowl. From a betting perspective, you can wager on the color of Gatorade that will be used to soak the coach. In three of the past five seasons, blue has been the color of choice. Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105

Tails -101

BetOnline has a number of great picks, but one of our top choices is the 'Position to Score Last TD'. The odds are currently at +2800 for a fullback to score the last touchdown. And with 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk having 21 regular-season touchdowns this year, it could be a good bet. A $10 bet on fullback being the last position to score a touchdown would therefore return $280. How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Maryland Another popular prop betting market for Maryland residents using our offshore sportsbooks is the Super Bowl MVP. The Super Bowl MVP (Most Valuable Player) award goes to the top player from the winning team. Patrick Mahomes took last year's crown, but can he make it two in two seasons? Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Maryland The main broadcaster for the Super Bowl in the US is CBS. The game kicks off at 6:30pm EST on Sunday, February 11. If you want to watch the game elsewhere, Paramount+ can be accessed via smartphones, Fire TV, Apple TV, and numerous other devices. For the full Super Bowl experience, Super Bowl Gameday starts building the pre-game hype on CBS from 3pm. And the official Super Bowl pre-game coverage begins at 5pm ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers going to battle in front of millions worldwide.