How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Alaska – Alaska Sports Betting

Betting on the Super Bowl from the state of Alaska can be done by using our selected NFL sports betting sites on this page. Betting on Super Bowl LVIII from Alaska can be done with our offshore sportsbooks, meaning you can bet anywhere whilst on the move, despite Alaska not yet legalizing sports betting.

Due to these various sportsbooks being based offshore, this allows Alaska residents to bet safely on the 49ers vs Chiefs game, despite Alaska still being a restricted sports betting state.

Furthermore, each of the six offshore sportsbooks mentioned in this guide offer exclusive welcome bonuses, meaning you can get your account up and running with a host of free bets.

Another benefit of these offshore sportsbooks is that they offer prop bets that other betting sites won’t allow you to wager on. Below we have outlined some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets on offer.

6 Best Alaska Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline are our top pick for NFL betting. Signing up to BetOnline and taking advantage of their 50% deposit bonus will unlock $1,000 worth of Super Bowl bonuses for the 49ers vs Chiefs. Stay with us as we detail just how to use this offer.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Alaska

New customers can claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo following the steps below, meaning you can begin betting on Super Bowl LVIII from the state of Alaska today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Signing up to BetOnline, our featured offshore sportsbook, can be done from anywhere in Alaska, even though sports betting is still in debate in the state.

To sign-up to BetOnline, new customers just simply have to click the link above and fill in a few basic details.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

Once signed-up as a new customer, you become eligible for BetOnline’s welcome offer. The maximum deposit to get the $1,000 Super Bowl bonus is $2,000, with the minimum deposit set at $55 ($27.50 bonus).

As long as you deposit at least $55, you will be eligible for BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus. For example, to yield $500 of bonuses, you must deposit $1,000. A max deposit of $2,000 will get you the biggest bonus you can get – $1,000.

3. Bet on the NFL Super Bowl

Once you have signed-up and deposited funds using any of various methods, all that’s left to do is find a bet. For the Super Bowl on Sunday, several markets can be found by selected the NFL button on the main menu.

Simply pick your bet, load it into your betslip, input your wager amount and place the bet. Below are some of the most popular betting options over the past few years for Super Bowl betting.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays In Alaska

One of the most popular and talked about options for NFL bettors is same game parlay betting.

A parlay bet allows bettors to combine two or more individual bets together, yielding better odds for one individual bet. This means the more selections you add to your same game parlay, the higher the odds. However, the greater the risk as each of your individual part of the bet will need to be successful.

In order to make a same game parlay for Super Bowl LVIII, you can pick from a selection of both game props and player props.

Player props allow you to bet on the individual performances of a player, e.g. Mahomes passing yards. Game props relate to specific events such as over/under points, first score of the game or highest scoring quarter.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 47.5 Points

Deebo Samuel Over 57.5 Receiving Yards

49ers -1.5

Brock Purdy Over 255.5 Passing Yards

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props In Alaska

Individual player props are one of the most popular markets for NFL bettors. Player props allow bettors to use recent stats and trends, therefore making an educated guess and selection on what a given player may achieve in the Super Bowl.

Most player props have an over/under total already set, but you can also choose your own total at varying odds if you wish. Below are some key player props listed at BetOnline for Super Bowl LVIII:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Alaska

Another popular prop bet, only available at our recommended offshore sportsbooks in this article, is betting on the Super Bowl national anthem.

This year, the national anthem will be sung by Reba McEntire – the ‘Queen of Country’. Betting on the length of the national anthem is a fun and light-hearted prop bet that NFL fans may wish to explore ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs on Sunday night.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks (see below).

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Alaska Another Super Bowl prop bet that is an extremely popular one is betting on the color the Gatorade will be that gets poured over the winning coach. This age-old tradition born out of post-Super Bowl winning celebrations is another fun, light-hearted market that NFL fans can bet on. It is worth nothing that most sports betting sites won’t offer this bet, only the selected offshore sportsbooks on this page. For example, last year Andy Reid was given a purple ‘Gatorade Shower’. So, what color will it be this year for the winning coach? Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss In Alaska The Super Bowl coin toss is another market that sees a large volume of wagers from NFL fans. BetOnline allow bettors to wager on whether the pre-game coin toss will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Furthermore, our selected offshore sportsbooks also take bets on which team will win the coin toss, and if they do, will they win the Super Bowl? Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105