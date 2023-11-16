It may be beneficial to look back at a particularly point-laden week, or perhaps provide proof to show off to a group of mates. Find out how to check your FPL history below, as we take you through a few shorts steps.

Fantasy Premier League, or as it’s more commonly refereed to by loyal players as FPL, is an interactive football experience based on the real-life happenings of the English top-flight.

As of the 2023/24 season, there are in the region of 11.5 million active players on the Premier League‘s official platform, where users can pick in-form players in order to earn points, and scale up both private and public leaderboards.

How to Check Your FPL History

Regular FPL players may want to check their previous scores once in a while, with gameweek records serving a reminder of players who perhaps yielded a solid points haul, or maybe those who weren’t up to the task. However, before we go any further, let’s catch up with some FPL basics.

Fantasy Premier League 101

After you have signed up to their Fantasy Premier League platform, ‘managers’ are prompted to build their initial team, limited to a £100 million budget. As a manager, you must choose your players carefully. Note that the deadline is always one hour before the kick-off of the first match of the gameweek in turn.

Players get points for goals, assists, saves, and clean sheets. Additional points are also up for grabs courtesy of the Bonus Points System where players are awarded extra – i.e. a goalkeeper for making a certain amount of saves.

After entering the game, managers can join and create leagues to compete with friends and others worldwide. These are the four chips that fantasy managers can use in any gameweek:

Wildcard – This chip allows you to make an unlimited amount of transfers in a gameweek without incurring any points deductions, and changes your team indefinitely.

– This chip allows you to make an unlimited amount of transfers in a gameweek without incurring any points deductions, and changes your team indefinitely. Triple Captain – Usually, your chosen captain will score double the points in a gameweek. You can use the Triple Captain chip to get triple points instead during one week of the season.

– Usually, your chosen captain will score double the points in a gameweek. You can use the Triple Captain chip to get triple points instead during one week of the season. Bench Boost – In a regular gameweek, you would have to bench four of your players, which means their points won’t count unless one of your starting players fails to feature. The Bench Boost allows you to add their points to your overall gameweek score one week per season.

– In a regular gameweek, you would have to bench four of your players, which means their points won’t count unless one of your starting players fails to feature. The Bench Boost allows you to add their points to your overall gameweek score one week per season. Free Hit – This allows you to make any number of transfers, without losing points to transfer hits. However, it only lasts one gameweek. Once it is over, your original team will be back.

Checking Your Previous FPL Scores

Okay, so you have started playing the Fantasy Premier League, and you are climbing steadily up the leaderboards. But wait, where are your previous scores?

Some of the top FPL managers are said to regularly look back at some of their most profitable Fantasy weeks, in order to identify players they may have overlooked, or to check how a selection may have let them down previously.

Once you open the official FPL website, sign in to your account.

Find the Home tab on the top left side of the page.

tab on the top left side of the page. Click on the My Team tab right next to it.

tab right next to it. Once you get to the “My Team” page, you will be able to see a gameweek history in the right toolbar, topmost card.