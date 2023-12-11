To finish off Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, the Packers will be on the road to play the Giants. Green Bay is 6-6 through 12 games this season. They are currently the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs and need a win to keep themselves there. The Packers will be without Aaron Jones and Jaire Alexanders against New York on MNF.

For the Giants, they are 4-8 through 12 games this season and have just a (0.2) percent chance to make the playoffs. Injuries derailed New York’s season and they ended up with their third-string QB playing significant time. Tommy DeVito will start again in Week 14 for the Giants. He is 2-1 as New York’s starter this season. The Giants are six and a half points underdogs at home tonight vs. the Packers.

The Packers are on the road in Week 14 to face the Giants on MNF

𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑵𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝑭𝒐𝒐𝒕𝒃𝒂𝒍𝒍 pic.twitter.com/Xu5no6iIpN — New York Giants (@Giants) December 11, 2023

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Packers vs. Giants game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Packers vs. Giants game Week 14

1. Saquon Barkley Over 70.5 rushing yards @ (-130) via BetOnline

The 2023 season has not played out as the Giants would have hoped it would in 2023. Last season, the team made the playoffs and won a game. Injuries prohibited New York from being at full force this season, Regardless, captains on the team like Saquon Barkley continue to show up each week and play well for New York.

He’s averaging (77.4) yards per game this season, slightly above his career average of (71.4). This season the Packers are allowing an average of (136.3) rushing yards per game. That is the third-worst in the league this season. Saquon Barely could be in line for a big game on MNF vs. the Packers with how their rush defense has played in 2023.

2. Jordan Love Over (225.5) passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

When the Packers moved on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, Green Bay became fully invested in Jordan Love as their new starter. He sat behind Rodgers for three seasons and got to learn from one of the greats. Now, Love has gotten his chance to be the full-time starter this season and he’s taken full advantage.

In 2023, Love has thrown for 2,866 yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The 25-year-old is doing an incredible job in his first full season as Green Bay’s starter. Love is averaging (238.8) passing yards per game in 2023. Tonight, his O/U for passing yards is set at (225.5) vs. the Giants. He’s gone over that number in nine of his 12 games this season, including his last six in a row.

3. Darius Slayton Over 2.5 receptions @ (+110) via BetOnline

Over the past few seasons, the Giants have struggled to find the WR1. The closest thing they’ve had to a WR1 in the last four seasons is Darius Slayton. He was a fifth-round pick by the Giants back in 2019 and Slayton has been a fan favorite. This season, Slayton is leading the team with (435) receiving yards. With New York using three different QBs this season, it’s been hard for Slayton to have consistency on offense.

Tonight, his O/U for receptions is set at (2.5) vs. the Packers. Green Bay will be without their best CB Jaire Alexander tonight. He likely would have been shadowing Slayton. The 26-year-old has had over (2.5) receptions in seven of his 12 games played this season. Look for Slayton to have a big game vs. the Green Bay secondary.