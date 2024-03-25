The UConn Huskies have been the men’s college basketball championship favorite for much of the 2023-24 season thus far, and that notion has held true during the opening rounds of the NCAA March Madness Tournament. We still have a ways to go as the Sweet 16 isn’t even underway yet, but the Huskies have been completely dominant thus far and appear to be the team to beat over the next couple of weeks. They’ve been so good, in fact, that one ESPN analyst is saying that if they were in the NBA, UConn would be a Play-In Tournament team.

ESPN Analyst Says UConn Could Compete For An NBA Play-In Spot

Mike Greenberg says UConn could make the NBA play-in tournament right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/kp23hc2xR5 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 25, 2024

On “Get Up” on Monday morning, Mike Greenberg was speaking about the NCAA tournament and UConn’s dominance, and laid out the following claim for his co-hosts:

“If they were in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, would they make the playoffs? I’m looking at teams that are 8 games under .500…UConn is an NBA team.”

Jay Williams was quick to point out the nonsense. He interrupted Greenberg on multiple occasions to voice his displeasure with Greenberg’s claims:

“They execute like one (an NBA team), but their talent level I would say would not be able to make the Play-In.”

UConn Has Been Dominant Through First Two Rounds

Mike Greenberg thinks UConn could make the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs… pic.twitter.com/oz2enJ9YMK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 25, 2024

It is true that the Eastern Conference is notably weaker than the West this year. The two teams slated to finish in the 9th and 10th spots will likely finish with a sub-.500 record, meaning that there is a chance that multiple losing teams are a part of this year’s postseason.

Regardless, the talent level discrepancy between an NBA and college team is widely apparent, and the discussion wouldn’t make sense for even the most talented of NCAA teams.

UConn began their current March Madness run by defeating 16th seeded Stetson by 39 points on Friday, and won by 17 against Northwestern on Sunday. They will take on 5th seeded San Diego State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday inside TD Garden in Boston.