Horse Racing

How to Bet On Saudi Cup in ANY US State | USA Online Sports Betting Guide

Author image
Andy Newton
6 min read
Twitter
saudi cup 2023
saudi cup 2023

Learn how to bet on Saudi Cup in any US State by comparing the best online sports betting sites.

Best Saudi Cup Sports Betting Sites in US

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Excellent mobile betting for 2023 Saudi Cup
  • GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for mobile sports betting
  • Lucky Block – Best No ID Verification Sportsbook for Anonymous Crypto Deposits
  • BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Saudi Cup. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive bets available on mobile
  • Bovada – Easy-to-use mobile platform for Saudi Cup. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet on Saudi Cup In US

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Start to bet on the Saudi Cup
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

US Sports Betting Latest Update

Sports betting is now legal in some states like Florida but not allowed in others. The good news is that it doesn’t matter as there are multiple options for bettors. Most of the regulated brands will require intrusive KYC checks and will have strict limits on bets, while many props bets will not be allowed either, which is why we are recommending the options on this page for best lines and to use the best horse racing betting apps in US.

How To Get a Saudi Cup Free Bet In ANY US State

Claiming the horse racing betting offers to bet on the Saudi Cup the US is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

  1. Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer on mobile
  3. Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their mobile sportsbook

1. BetOnline Saudi Cup US Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are the leading the way for bet on the Saudi Cup with a stack of free bets on mobile. New users can get a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000. You can claim this mobile betting offer in ANY US State today by clicking the link below.

Claim the BetOnline Saudi Cup betting offer

2. GTBets Saudi Cup US Sports Betting App Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

US horse racing bettors can sign up to GTBets and get $750 in free bets which can be claimed and used on mobile. Deposit $500 upon sign up and you will be rewarded with $500 in free bets. Deposit $500 again on your next deposit and you will get a further $250 in free bets to top up your Saudi Cup free bet fund.

Claim the GTBets Saudi Cup betting offer

3. Lucky Block Best No ID Verification Sportsbook for Anonymous Crypto Deposits

For the horse racing fans that want to bet on the Saudi Cup with cryptocurrency, Lucky Block is a great place to get started.

Accessible to players in the US and Canada, Lucky Block supports over nine crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

Compared to other crypto sportsbooks, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for the 2023 Saudi Cup horse race this weekend. Bettors can profit from a wide variety of betting options – not just the standard win market.

Claim the Saudi Cup betting offer

4. BetUS Saudi Cup US Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re looking to bet on the Saudi Cup on mobile and claim the most horse racing betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. There is a 125% matched deposit offer which can get you $2500 in free bets – $2000 for sports betting and $500 for casino.

Claim the BetUS Saudi Cup betting offer

5. MyBookie Saudi Cup US Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

MyBookie have a great mobile user experience and a welcome offer to match. New users of MyBookie will get 50% of their first deposit up to $1000 in free bets by clicking the link below. Then use your free betting offer to bet on the Saudi Cup in ANY US State.

Claim the MyBookie Saudi Cup betting offer

6. Bovada Saudi Cup US Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada is a leading solution for those looking to bet on mobile and use crypto to deposit.

You can deposit using crypto like Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, as well as fiat currency, and if you deposit $1000 you will get $750 in free bets to use on the Saudi Cup – the world’s richest horse race. Best of all you can bet with Bovada in ANY US State.

Claim the Bovada Saudi Cup betting offer

Saudi Cup Race Info

  • 📅Time/Date: 12:35pm (ET) (Saturday 25th Feb 2023)
  • 🏇Racecourse: Riyadh
  • 💰 Purse/Winner: $20m ($10m to winner)
  • 📺 TV: Sky Sports Racing
  • Odds: Taiba 5/2 | Cafe Pharoah 4/1 | Country Grammer 6/1

=====================================================================

Saudi Cup 2023 Odds

Saturday’s Saudi Cup is the richest horse race on the planet – with a cool $20 purse and $10 going to the winner.

Last year we saw the shock winner Emblem Road land the big payday and he’s back for more – can he hit the jackpot again?

But it’s the Bob Baffert-trained Taiba, who won the RUNHAPPY Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita on Boxing Day, that heads the betting. Of the rest, Frankie Dettori will ride last year’s runner-up Country Grammer, while there’s six runners from Japan – one of which is the Ryan Moore-ridden Jun Light Bolt.

Saudi Cup Betting with BetOnline

  • Taiba 5/2
  • Cafe Pharoah 4/1
  • Country Grammer 6/1
  • Jun Light Bolt 8/1
  • Panthalassa 10/1
  • Emblem Road 10/1
  • Crown Pride 10/1
  • Vin De Garde 20/1
  • Scotland Yard 20/1
  • Geoglyph 20/1
  • Remorse 30/1
  • Lagertha Rhyme 30/1
  • Sunset Flash 30/1
Claim the BetOnline Saudi Cup betting offer

Horse Racing Betting Guides you May Like:

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
saudi cup 2023
Horse Racing

LATEST How to Bet On Saudi Cup in ANY US State | USA Online Sports Betting Guide

Author image Andy Newton  •  4min
del mar
Horse Racing
Del Mar Picked As 2024 Breeders’ Cup Hosts: Californian Track To Stage Meeting For Third Time
Author image Andy Newton  •  9h

The Breeders’ Cup 2024 hosts have been announced as Del Mar, in Californian, will stage world championship horse racing event for a third time. Del Mar Breeders’ Cup Delight with…

saudi cup newnew
Horse Racing
Saudi Cup 2023 Entries: 13 Runners with Bob Baffert’s Taiba The Betting Favorite
Author image Andy Newton  •  5min

The Saudi Cup 2023 entries are confirmed with 13 horses doing battle for the $10m first prize in what is the world’s richest horse race. The betting sees the Bob…

taiba1
Horse Racing
Saudi Cup 2023 Runners: Taiba Heads The Betting For World’s Richest Horse Race
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 23 2023
frankie newgate
Horse Racing
Frankie Dettori Looks To Give Bob Baffert His Eleventh Robert B. Lewis Stakes Winner On Saturday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 3 2023
bob baffert
Horse Racing
Bob Baffert Has ALL Four Entries For Saturday’s Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 3 2023
pegasus
Horse Racing
Gulfstream Park Picks For ALL 13 Races on 2023 Pegasus World Cup Saturday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 28 2023
Arrow to top