The San Antonio Spurs were the lucky winners of the 2023 NBA Lottery on Tuesday night. Whoever secures the number one pick typically has a large edge in the draft, but more so this year than any in recent memory.

Who the number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft will be has long been decided. Victor Wembanyama is not only considered the best prospect in his class, but some are calling him perhaps the best ever. His physical build is impressive, and the athleticism that he shows despite his long frame is nothing short of incredible.

The 19-year-old Wembanyama stands at 7 feet 2 inches tall with a wingspan that has been estimated to be 8 feet. He has all of the tools to be a force in the NBA, including a solid three point shot to go along with the defensive attributes that athletic 7-footers bring.

For the Spurs, holding the number one pick gives them the golden ticket. They now own one of the most powerful draft picks that there is, and it could be one of the most valuable pieces in the league, period.

That fact brings up a good question: which current NBA players would be traded for the Victor Wembanyama pick straight up? Draymond Green has his own list of players that would be safe.

Green Adds Curry, Doncic, and Jokic To His List

The Warriors forward talked about the topic on his podcast, and came up with his own list of players that he wouldn’t trade for the 1st overall pick.

His first two mentions come as no surprise, though they might not be as high on other people’s lists. LeBron James is the first name out of Green’s mouth. And while it is plausible that the Lakers would want to hold on to the greatest player ever, Green is noted a friend and business partner of James, and often talks up his greatness.

The next mention is Green’s current teammate, Steph Curry. While Curry and LeBron are both 35 years of age or older, their teams would have a hard time justifying trading their franchise cornerstones and top-15 all time players. The list wraps up with Green naming Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić as non-tradable pieces.

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held in a little over one month, on June 22nd.

