Dillon Brooks Suspended Again After Taunting Mavericks

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Memphis Grizzlies have been near the top of the Western Conference standings for most of the year, and thanks to Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, they’ve been at the top of the headlines, too.

Morant’s troubles have been well documented. He has had an ever-growing list of issues that have caused not only backlash, but league investigations as well. The point guard is set to return for Wednesday’s game against the Rockets after missing the last nine contests, as the Grizzlies look to solidify their spot as the 2-seed.

But Brooks won’t be playing.

Dillon Brooks Suspended For The Second Time This Month

rsz kyrie irving dillon brooks 3202023

While Morant has been making his headlines with off the court issues, his teammate is in the news for his trash talk seemingly every other day.

Dillon “The Villian” Brooks hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind all season, but things really ramped up when he and Draymond Green traded jabs in the media and then had a small scuffle on the court. Brooks then took to the Mavericks, taking shots at their stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for their absence in the meetings between the teams.

Just in the last couple of days, he has had two more verbal sparring matches, and a one-game suspension to boot.

Brooks kept to his talkative ways after the Grizzlies beat up on the Warriors on Saturday night. Golden State’s Klay Thompson responded to some in-game trash talk by telling the media that “When he (Brooks) retires, I don’t think anyone will talk about Dillon Brooks ever again”. Brooks responded by saying that he owns a lot of real estate in San Francisco.

Brooks Continues To Talk, Grizzlies Continue To Win

Then, on Monday, Brooks was at it again with the opposing team. This time, his barbs were directed at Theo Pinson. After a third quarter hammer dunk by Brooks, he stared down the Mavericks bench, mimicking a cheerleader waving pom poms. He was immediately given a technical foul, his 18th of the season, giving him his second automatic suspension this month.

He continued his chirping after the game.

“The dude was standing up on the bench, he should be sitting down,” Brooks said of Pinson. “We should be putting that on notice, but I just want to let him know he’s a cheerleader.”

Pinson responded with a tweet, likely referencing Brooks’ back-and-forth with Thompson:

“I got some real estate I see”

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
