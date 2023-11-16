NBA

Dillon Brooks Speaks On Grizzlies Situation: “I’m The Scapegoat”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn3
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn3

Dillon Brooks was one of the top headline producers during the 2022-23 NBA season. He was a part of a Memphis Grizzlies team that was continuously in the news and at the top of the sports talk shows, most often for off the court issues that began to affect their on-court performances. They finished as the #2 seed in the Western Conference for the postseason, but they were beaten in the first round by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dillon Brooks Speaks Out About His Departure From Memphis

The story of the series was the trash talk that Brooks threw in the direction of perhaps the greatest player of all-time. There were comments about James’ age, and predictions about what he was going to do to bother the other team’s best player during the matchups. The Grizzlies were able to pull out two wins during the series, but the Lakers closed things out in Game 6 with a dominant 40-point victory.

Before there were any off-season moved made by Memphis, the team announced that they would not be attempting to bring Dillon Brooks back in any facet. He would hit free agency, with questions surrounding his worth given his antics during the playoffs.

The Houston Rockets were the ones who stepped up and signed Brooks to a 4-year, $86 million contract, and the early returns are good. After losing their first three games of the season, Houston has gone 6-0 since, and are the hottest team in the NBA along with the Miami Heat.

“I’m The Scapegoat”, Says Brooks

In a recent article from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Brooks spoke about his situation in Memphis and his exit from the Grizzlies:

The whole season was not what I wanted. I feel like we did better when I was a focal point in that organization. They chose a different route. But I’m happy that through all the bulls— I was able to get what I always deserved…What I didn’t like about Memphis was they allowed that so they can get out of the woodwork, and then I’m the scapegoat of it all. That’s what I didn’t appreciate. And then ultimately they’ll come to me on the low, as men, one on one and tell me something, but then not defend me when everything went down.

The Grizzlies have gone in the opposite direction of his new team. With point guard Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games, the team has hobbled out to a 2-9 start, and have the worst record in the Western Conference. There will plenty of matchups between the two sides this season, which should be interesting to follow given the stance that Dillon Brooks has taken after his departure. The first meeting will be next Wednesday in Houston.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn3
NBA

LATEST Dillon Brooks Speaks On Grizzlies Situation: “I’m The Scapegoat”

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
Bradley Beal Suns pic
NBA
Suns Injury Report: Bradley Beal has played in only three of Phoenix’s 11 games so far in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  9h

Last night, the Timberwolves were on the road to face the Suns. It was supposed to be the debut of Phoenix’s big three, but Bradley Beal was unable to play….

rsz timberwolves warriors basketball 23319134348966 e1700020420241
NBA
Rudy Gobert Calls Out Draymond Green After Wolves And Warriors Scuffle
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 15 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors played a back-to-back against one another over the last few days, and there were some serious fireworks between the two teams, both in…

usatsi 18135821 168388303 lowres
NBA
Chicago Bulls And Zach LaVine Both Open To Explore A Trade
Author image Owen Jones  •  Nov 14 2023
rsz ss 20231018 215125727 236788113191
NBA
NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards May Not View Jordan Poole As A Long-Term Player
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 14 2023
rsz untitled 1 34
NBA
Kings News: De’Aaron Fox Set To Return To Lineup This Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 13 2023
rsz klay thompson golden state warriors v houston rockets
NBA
Warriors: Klay Thompson Says He’ll Be “Lights Out” For The Next 10 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 13 2023
Arrow to top