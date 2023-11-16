Dillon Brooks Speaks On Grizzlies Situation: “I’m The Scapegoat”

Dillon Brooks was one of the top headline producers during the 2022-23 NBA season. He was a part of a Memphis Grizzlies team that was continuously in the news and at the top of the sports talk shows, most often for off the court issues that began to affect their on-court performances. They finished as the #2 seed in the Western Conference for the postseason, but they were beaten in the first round by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dillon Brooks Speaks Out About His Departure From Memphis

“What I didn’t like about [the Grizzlies] was they allowed that so they can get out of the woodwork, and then I’m the scapegoat of it all… [on the low, they] tell me something, but then not defend me when everything went down.” —Dillon Brooks (via https://t.co/zoVkXCd8aQ) pic.twitter.com/l6mTUnra98 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

The story of the series was the trash talk that Brooks threw in the direction of perhaps the greatest player of all-time. There were comments about James’ age, and predictions about what he was going to do to bother the other team’s best player during the matchups. The Grizzlies were able to pull out two wins during the series, but the Lakers closed things out in Game 6 with a dominant 40-point victory.

Before there were any off-season moved made by Memphis, the team announced that they would not be attempting to bring Dillon Brooks back in any facet. He would hit free agency, with questions surrounding his worth given his antics during the playoffs.

The Houston Rockets were the ones who stepped up and signed Brooks to a 4-year, $86 million contract, and the early returns are good. After losing their first three games of the season, Houston has gone 6-0 since, and are the hottest team in the NBA along with the Miami Heat.

“I’m The Scapegoat”, Says Brooks

LeBron and Dillon Brooks going at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/53QhclXZ2w — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2023

In a recent article from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Brooks spoke about his situation in Memphis and his exit from the Grizzlies:

The whole season was not what I wanted. I feel like we did better when I was a focal point in that organization. They chose a different route. But I’m happy that through all the bulls— I was able to get what I always deserved…What I didn’t like about Memphis was they allowed that so they can get out of the woodwork, and then I’m the scapegoat of it all. That’s what I didn’t appreciate. And then ultimately they’ll come to me on the low, as men, one on one and tell me something, but then not defend me when everything went down.

The Grizzlies have gone in the opposite direction of his new team. With point guard Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games, the team has hobbled out to a 2-9 start, and have the worst record in the Western Conference. There will plenty of matchups between the two sides this season, which should be interesting to follow given the stance that Dillon Brooks has taken after his departure. The first meeting will be next Wednesday in Houston.