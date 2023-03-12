NBA

Dillon Brooks Has Done The Talking. Can Memphis Do The Winning?

Anthony R. Cardenas
For the Memphis Grizzlies, it has been Ja Morant who has been in the news in recent weeks. The star point guard has run into legal trouble on multiple occasions, but it seems like his teammate Dillon Brooks is doing the best to take the focus off of Morant.

It has been a rocky few weeks for Memphis. The team had been sitting in second place in the Western Conference for almost two full months and were one of the most consistent teams over the first half of the season. But Morant’s troubles and subsequent suspension caused them to drop three straight against opponents from the West, and they are currently being edged out by the Sacramento Kings for the #2 spot.

Dillon Brooks Talks Smack Towards Draymond, Mavericks Stars

Morant has still yet to make his return, but the Grizzlies had a little boost of confidence towards the end of last week and into the weekend, and it could be in thanks to Brooks and his talking in the media.

It started early in the week, when Warriors forward Draymond Green took to his podcast to address some of the comments that Brooks had made about him and Golden State. The trash talk culminated when the two teams met on Thursday night, with Memphis rolling by more than 20 points.

Brooks had comments after the game regarding Green’s comments from earlier in the week.

Brooks didn’t stop there. Before Saturday’s matchup against the Mavericks, he had words regarding both of Dallas’ star players. When he found out that Luka Dončić wouldn’t be playing due to injury, Brooks addressed the situation:

“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game.”

He also had something to say about Kyrie Irving.

“Now I can get him by myself today, so I want to see what he’s all about,” Brooks said. “He had a couple of words for me in Brooklyn, so I can’t wait to pick him up full every time and see him get exhausted.”

The Grizzlies wound up being victorious, meaning that Brooks has been able to back up his talk this week with the performance of his team. Neither Doncic nor Irving played in the game. The two teams will meet again on Monday in the second of a home-and-home, and Dallas could have their star players back for that big matchup.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
