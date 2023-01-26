There are fresh injury concerns for the 49ers ahead of their tough test against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game this weekend, as neither Deebo Samuel or Christian McCaffrey fully trained on Wednesday.

Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel was limited in training on Wednesday after he picked up a knock to his ankle, however the injury doesn’t seem to concerning and Samuel is still expected to play Sunday.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel’s ankle injury has “been there for a little bit” however there appears to be no major concerns over the star wide receiver ahead of the NFC Championship game, after Samuel came out to tell reports he has no doubt he will be fine for Sunday’s Eagles game.

San Fransisco fans will be praying that McCaffrey is able to recover from his bruised calf ahead of this Sunday’s game, as the running back has been crucial to the 49ers offence this season and his post season has been no different, as the RB scored a TD in the divisional round against the Cowboys along with 154 rushing yards over both the playoff games.

McCaffrey would be a huge miss for the 49ers and after clearly feeling his calf towards the latter stages of San Fransisco’s win against the Cowboys in the Divisional Playoff round, the 26-year old will be fighting against the clock to get fit for this weekends Championship match.

Seeing Christian McCaffrey playing in a playoff game and enjoying it warms my heart pic.twitter.com/juTA1S6xQI — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) January 23, 2023

There was others who also missed training on Wednesday, as Elijah Mitchell and Jimmy Garoppolo also sat out with respective groin and foot injuries.

Content You May Like