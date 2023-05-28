Nikola Jokić has his Denver Nuggets playing in the NBA Finals for the first time in team history. The dominant big man made a strong case for winning his third straight MVP award during the 2022-23 season, eventually losing out to Joel Embiid. But according to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and plenty of others, Jokic might just be the best player in the league.

Lillard said as much recently on social media. Taking to Instagram Live, as he often does, Lillard responded to a comment about Jokic. He had nothing but praise for the skilled big man.

“Joker might be the best player in the league. The best player don’t always win MVP. I thought Embiid should have won MVP this year…But that boy Joker. He might be the best player in the league.”

That has seemed to be growing sentiment as the playoffs have progressed. Embiid’s 76ers flamed out in the second round for yet another season, raising questions about his ability to perform in the biggest moments.

“Joker might be the best player in the league… Smart as hell, he can shoot, he pass, he play team ball, he care about winning, he humble, he stay true. I like how Joker do his thing.” Damian Lillard on Nikola Jokic 💯 pic.twitter.com/7teoqocrCe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Jokic’s Nuggets have made their way through the Western Conference by defeating the Phoenix Suns and sweeping their way through the Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging a triple double this postseason, posting numbers of 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game through the first 15.

Lillard goes on to say what he loves about Jokic’s game:

“He one of them players that gets like an organic triple double…He’ll score 45, give you 25 rebounds, sometimes he might have 18 assists. And then he might do all of it in the same game…He smart as hell. He can shoot, he pass, he play team ball. He care about winning, he humble. He stay true. I like how Joker to his thing.”

Nikola Jokić and his Nuggets are awaiting the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Celtics and Heat. Denver was able to wrap their series up in a sweep, and they will have had a full 9 days off when Game 1 of the Finals takes place on June 1st.

Who their opponent is will determine how the Nuggets stand in the series as far as the betting odds go. They’ll have home court advantage and should be a healthy favorite if it is the Heat who advance. But they’ll be the road team in a hostile Boston environment if the Celtics are able to pull off the Game 7 victory on Monday night.

Whichever team advances will have their hands full trying to contain Jokic.

