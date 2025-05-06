Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has been called up to represent Portugal’s U-15 national team, marking the beginning of what could be a storied international career.

The 14-year-old forward, currently part of Al-Nassr’s academy in Saudi Arabia, follows in the legendary footsteps of his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains active with Portugal’s senior squad at age 40.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Impresses at Al-Nassr Academy

Ronaldo Jr has impressed scouts and coaches alike with his performances at youth level in Saudi Arabia.

Training and playing well above his age group at the Mahd Academy in 2023, the young forward has shown early signs of inheriting his father’s footballing instincts—quick feet, strong positioning, and a keen eye for goal.

His efforts have earned him a spot in Portugal’s U-15 squad for the upcoming Vlatko Markovic International Tournament, taking place in Croatia from May 13–18, where Portugal will face Japan, Greece, and England.

Ronaldo’s Reaction to Son’s Call-Up

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post reading, “Proud of you, son!”

Ronaldo Jr has trained alongside his father at Al-Nassr and previously featured in youth academies at Manchester United and Juventus.

Despite his global eligibility—able to represent the United States, Spain, England, Cape Verde, or Portugal—Ronaldo Jr has chosen to wear the same colours that launched his father’s legendary international career.

João Santos Names 22-Man Portugal U-15 Squad

Portugal U-15 coach João Santos announced a 22-player squad for the Croatian tournament, including young talents from Tottenham, Braga, Porto, and Vitoria.

Among them is Donte Lawrence, a promising academy player from Spurs, highlighting the international diversity and strength of the Portuguese youth system.

Will Ronaldo Ever Play With His Son?

While a generational on-field partnership may seem unlikely, Cristiano Ronaldo has not ruled out the possibility of one day sharing the pitch with his son.

“I would like it,” Ronaldo has said previously. “It’s not something that keeps me up at night, but I would like it. We’ll see. It’s more in his hands than in mine.”

Despite the high expectations surrounding Ronaldo Jr, his father remains careful not to place undue pressure on him.

“He already has pressure being my son,” Ronaldo noted in a past interview. “Let him make his own mistakes. I hope he becomes a professional player, but if not, I will support him in whatever he chooses.”

Ronaldo Sr, who debuted for Portugal at U-15 level against South Africa, continues to set an elite example through his longevity, discipline, and dedication to the sport.