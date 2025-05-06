Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Receives First Portugal U-15 Call-Up After Al-Nassr Breakthrough

Author image
James Lloyd
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr wearing Al Nassr football shirts
Cristiano Ronaldo and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr wearing Al Nassr football shirts

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has been called up to represent Portugal’s U-15 national team, marking the beginning of what could be a storied international career.

The 14-year-old forward, currently part of Al-Nassr’s academy in Saudi Arabia, follows in the legendary footsteps of his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains active with Portugal’s senior squad at age 40.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Impresses at Al-Nassr Academy

Ronaldo Jr has impressed scouts and coaches alike with his performances at youth level in Saudi Arabia.

Training and playing well above his age group at the Mahd Academy in 2023, the young forward has shown early signs of inheriting his father’s footballing instincts—quick feet, strong positioning, and a keen eye for goal.

His efforts have earned him a spot in Portugal’s U-15 squad for the upcoming Vlatko Markovic International Tournament, taking place in Croatia from May 13–18, where Portugal will face Japan, Greece, and England.

Ronaldo’s Reaction to Son’s Call-Up

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post reading, “Proud of you, son!”

Ronaldo Jr has trained alongside his father at Al-Nassr and previously featured in youth academies at Manchester United and Juventus.

Despite his global eligibility—able to represent the United States, Spain, England, Cape Verde, or Portugal—Ronaldo Jr has chosen to wear the same colours that launched his father’s legendary international career.

João Santos Names 22-Man Portugal U-15 Squad

Portugal U-15 coach João Santos announced a 22-player squad for the Croatian tournament, including young talents from Tottenham, Braga, Porto, and Vitoria.

Among them is Donte Lawrence, a promising academy player from Spurs, highlighting the international diversity and strength of the Portuguese youth system.

Will Ronaldo Ever Play With His Son?

While a generational on-field partnership may seem unlikely, Cristiano Ronaldo has not ruled out the possibility of one day sharing the pitch with his son.

“I would like it,” Ronaldo has said previously. “It’s not something that keeps me up at night, but I would like it. We’ll see. It’s more in his hands than in mine.”

Despite the high expectations surrounding Ronaldo Jr, his father remains careful not to place undue pressure on him.

“He already has pressure being my son,” Ronaldo noted in a past interview. “Let him make his own mistakes. I hope he becomes a professional player, but if not, I will support him in whatever he chooses.”

Ronaldo Sr, who debuted for Portugal at U-15 level against South Africa, continues to set an elite example through his longevity, discipline, and dedication to the sport.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

James Lloyd

James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd
Author Image

James Lloyd

Twitter Linkedin
James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr wearing Al Nassr football shirts
Soccer

LATEST Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Receives First Portugal U-15 Call-Up After Al-Nassr Breakthrough

Author image James Lloyd  •  May 06 2025
1003324874 1
Soccer
Will Paul Pogba Make MLS Move In Summer Transfer Window? Former Manchester United Star Tipped With Inter Miami Move
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 06 2025

Paul Pogba has been out of action for over 18 months and is currently a free agent, meaning rumours over a move to the MLS have began to circulate –…

Lionel Messi Retire
Soccer
Will Lionel Messi Retire In 2025? Argentinian Career In Question After Inter Miami’s Exit From CONCACAF Champions Cup
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 01 2025

The possibility of seeing Lionel Messi retire in 2025 has increased after Inter Miami were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup by the Vancouver Whitecaps. Has Lionel Messi’s Time With…

Watch Inter Miami Vancouver Whitecaps
Soccer
How To Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: TV Channel, Live Stream and Preview For CONCACAF Champions Cup Semi Final
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 30 2025
Christian Pulisic Trasnfer News
Soccer
Will Christian Pulisic Make MLS Move? Why ‘Captain America’ Has Never Played In Home Nation’s Top League
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 28 2025
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham 1
Soccer
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham Make History Becoming First Club In English Soccer History To Secure Three Consecutive Promotions
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 27 2025
jadon sancho
Soccer
What Is Next For Jadon Sancho? Premier League Star At Career Crossroad As Chelsea and Manchester United Not Interested
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 26 2025
Arrow to top