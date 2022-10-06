Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News chris eubank jr vs conor benn fight officially postponed

Chris Eubank Jr Vs Conor Benn Fight Officially Postponed

Author image

Updated

19 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

1 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
eubank benn

The fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn due to take place Saturday has been officially postponed today following Benn’s failed drug test this week. 

Matchroom Boxing released an official statement on Thursday afternoon which outlined the reasons that the fight could not go ahead. (read full Matchroom Boxing statement below)

“After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.

It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process. That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue.”

Eubank and Benn were scheduled to meet on Saturday in a bout that was set to take place 30 years after both of their fathers met in the ring.

When Benn failed a drugs test earlier in the week however, the prospect of the fight happening began to look bleak. The decision to postpone the bout is disappointing to everyone but none more than Benn, who insisted on Wednesday that he was a ‘clean” fighter.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens