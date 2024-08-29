The Boston Celtics, fresh off their championship run, have reportedly added some depth to their roster by signing guard Lonnie Walker IV. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Walker has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics, marking his fourth NBA team since entering the league. The 25 year old guard, who has previously played for the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets, is expected to bring a scoring boost to the Celtics’ bench.

Lonnie Walker IV was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Despite his high draft position, Walker’s rookie season was a modest one, appearing in just 17 games and struggling to find his footing in the league. Over the next three seasons with the Spurs, he showed flashes of potential but never fully realized the expectations that came with his draft status. During his four years in San Antonio, Walker averaged 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

In the 2022-23 season, Walker signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he experienced a resurgence in his career. Averaging 11.7 points per game in the regular season, Walker became a valuable contributor off the bench. However, it was in the 2023 playoffs where he truly made his mark. In a crucial Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors, Walker delivered one of the most memorable performances of his career.

With the Lakers needing a spark, he scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jump shot and two clutch free throws, helping Los Angeles secure a 3-1 series lead. This standout performance solidified his reputation as a player capable of rising to the occasion in high pressure situations.

Despite his playoff heroics, Walker found himself in a reduced role with the Brooklyn Nets in the following season, averaging 9.7 points per game. While he remained a reliable scorer, his time with the Nets was less impactful compared to his stint with the Lakers. Now, with the Celtics, Walker has a fresh opportunity to make a significant contribution to a contending team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic provided further details about Walker’s contract with the Celtics. The deal is an Exhibit 10 contract, which offers flexibility for both the player and the team. An Exhibit 10 contract allows the Celtics to give Walker a bonus if he is waived after training camp and subsequently joins their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

This type of deal suggests that while Walker is not guaranteed a spot on the regular season roster, he will have the opportunity to prove himself during training camp and potentially earn a role with the team.

As the Celtics aim for another deep playoff run, Walker could become a valuable asset in their pursuit of back to back titles. Known for his scoring ability, particularly from beyond the arc, Walker has a career three-point shooting percentage of 35.6%. His ability to stretch the floor will be crucial, especially when paired with Boston’s star-studded lineup that includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porziņģis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White.

Walker’s best chance to make an impact will likely come as a scoring option off the bench. With defenses focusing on the Celtics’ primary stars, Walker can capitalize on the spacing created by their presence. If he can consistently knock down shots and provide the same energy he brought to the Lakers during their playoff run, he could carve out a significant role for himself in Boston.

For Walker, the move to Boston represents more than just another stop in his NBA journey; it’s an opportunity for redemption and growth. While he has shown glimpses of his potential throughout his career, consistency has eluded him. The Celtics, with their championship pedigree and veteran leadership, could be the perfect environment for Walker to refine his game and establish himself as a reliable contributor.

As the Celtics prepare for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on how Walker integrates with the team and whether he can replicate the heroics that made him a fan favorite in Los Angeles. If he succeeds, Boston may have found a hidden gem in their quest for another title.