Cardinals open to trading All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins

All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to be traded by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason with teams around the NFL on red alert.

Hopkins is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and now that he has been made available for trade, every team in the league will be interested in his services.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals plan to trade Hopkins this offseason who has two years and over $34 million left on his contract but is anticipated to seek a new deal.

The 30-year-old will likely get to pick where he wants to go as his current contract includes a no-trade clause, meaning he would have to approve any deal before completion.

Sources: #AZCardinals plan to try and trade All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. DHop has 2 yrs and $34.36M left on his contract and is likely to seek a new deal. Owner Michael Bidwill plans to express this to GM candidates. My story, via @theScore: https://t.co/xX8NHkULYH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 10, 2023

Hopkins touted as potential target for New England Patriots

Hopkins is expected to be a trade target for the New England Patriots, who have money to spend this offseason and could let Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers walk in free agency – both are unrestricted.

Bill Belichick is understood to be a huge fan of Hopkins and would be interested in bringing the three-time First Team All-Pro to Massachusetts to give quarterback Mac Jones an elite receiver.

The #Cardinals are reportedly looking to trade WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. The #Patriots need a true #1 weapon for Mac Jones heading into year three… “You know I do my job, man.” pic.twitter.com/sDnYwcGUFK — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 10, 2023

The former Houston Texan has played in just 19 of 34 games across the last two seasons and missed the first six games of the 2022 campaign through suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

In nine games this season, Hopkins caught three touchdown passes and totalled 64 receptions, 717 receiving yards and 35 first downs for the Cardinals who finished with a 4-13 record.

Arizona are expected to undergo a rebuild and will be seeking significant draft capital in return for Hopkins, who will surely be one of the most sought-after talents this offseason.

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several teams have emerged as serious candidates.

Team Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +340 Buffalo Bills +410 San Francisco 49ers

+475 Philadelphia Eagles

+550 Cincinnati Bengals

+750 Dallas Cowboys

+1400 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000 Los Angeles Chargers

+2200 Minnesota Vikings

+3300 Baltimore Ravens

+4000 Jacksonville Jaguars

+4000 Miami Dolphins

+5000 New York Giants

+6000 Seattle Seahawks

+6600

