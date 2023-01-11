American Football

Cardinals open to trading All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to be traded by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason with teams around the NFL on red alert.

Hopkins is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and now that he has been made available for trade, every team in the league will be interested in his services.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals plan to trade Hopkins this offseason who has two years and over $34 million left on his contract but is anticipated to seek a new deal.

The 30-year-old will likely get to pick where he wants to go as his current contract includes a no-trade clause, meaning he would have to approve any deal before completion.

RELATED: NFL Wild Card Playoffs | Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Odds

Hopkins touted as potential target for New England Patriots

Hopkins is expected to be a trade target for the New England Patriots, who have money to spend this offseason and could let Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers walk in free agency – both are unrestricted.

Bill Belichick is understood to be a huge fan of Hopkins and would be interested in bringing the three-time First Team All-Pro to Massachusetts to give quarterback Mac Jones an elite receiver.

The former Houston Texan has played in just 19 of 34 games across the last two seasons and missed the first six games of the 2022 campaign through suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

In nine games this season, Hopkins caught three touchdown passes and totalled 64 receptions, 717 receiving yards and 35 first downs for the Cardinals who finished with a 4-13 record.

Arizona are expected to undergo a rebuild and will be seeking significant draft capital in return for Hopkins, who will surely be one of the most sought-after talents this offseason.

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several teams have emerged as serious candidates.

Team Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +340 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +410 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers
 +475 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles
 +550 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals
 +750 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys
 +1400 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers
 +2200 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings
 +3300 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins
 +5000 BetOnline logo
New York Giants
 +6000 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks
 +6600 BetOnline logo

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
