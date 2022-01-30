Countries
Home News cardiff vs nottingham forest prediction championship betting tips odds and free bet

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Cardiff City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest in the championship on Sunday evening.
 

Match Info Date: 30th January 2022

Kick-off: 16:00 pm BST, Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of four defeats and two draws in their last six league matches and they are currently 20th in the league table.
 
The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and get the job done.
 
Nottingham Forest are eighth in the standings and they are heading into this contest on the back of three consecutive wins in the league.
 
The visitors will be fairly confident of grinding out an important away win here.
 

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Nottingham Forest @10/1 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in four of their last six league matches. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.
 
Nottingham Forest have picked up three clean sheets in their last four matches across all competitions. Bet on the visitors to win with a clean sheet here.
 
Cardiff managed to beat Nottingham Forest away from home back in September. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
 

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest betting tip: Get Nottingham Forest to win at 7/5.

Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Cardiff: 21/10 with Bet365

Draw: 11/5 with Bet365

Nottingham Forest: 7/5 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 5/4 with Bet365

Under: 14/19 with Bet365

