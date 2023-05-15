In an unexpected twist, golf champion Brooks Koepka disclosed the gender of his baby during a press conference at the LIV Golf tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The four-time major winner and his wife, Jena Sims, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist, are expecting their first child, a boy.

Brooks Koepka and Jenna Sims Expecting Baby Boy

While chatting with reporters about the impending arrival after a LIV Golf tournament, Brooks Koepka revealed, “I hope he gets a lot more traits from my wife than he does me. I think me, probably discipline. I think I’m pretty disciplined when it comes down to work. And then my wife’s sense of humor. You always want to be funny, right?”

The use of “he” gave away the baby’s gender and left fans and followers excited.

The couple, who made their relationship official in 2017, has always been in the public eye. Their fans have been eagerly anticipating updates about their first child since Sims announced her pregnancy earlier in May.

Instagram Gender Reveal Following Koepka’s Gaffe

Speculation about the baby’s gender was rampant on social media following Koepka’s press conference. To confirm the news, Sims held a charming gender reveal on her Instagram Stories the following day. It involved donuts filled with blue icing, representing the baby boy they’re expecting. She also took the chance to make a humorous note about her husband’s inadvertent revelation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jena Sims Koepka (@jenamsims)

In addition to preparing for parenthood, Koepka is also gearing up for the PGA Championship in Rochester, New York. He’s currently a +2200 contender to win the major tournament. With previous PGA Championships under his belt in 2018 and 2019, along with two U.S. Opens in 2017 and 2018, Koepka is no stranger to pressure and high stakes.

Sims, on her end, celebrated her first Mother’s Day as an expectant mother. She shared a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing anticipation about becoming a “boy mom.”

As the couple embarks on this exciting journey into parenthood, they continue to embrace their respective careers and commitments. Koepka’s discipline and Sims’ humor will certainly play a significant role in shaping their son’s upbringing.

Golf Betting Guides You May Like