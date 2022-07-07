Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Thursday 7th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Irish Premier Division side Sligo Rovers will travel to Bala, Gwynedd in Wales to face Bala Town in round one of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualification campaign.

Bet of the Day: Bala Town vs Sligo Rovers – Sligo Rovers to win @ 7/5 with bet365

Sligo Rovers are undefeated in their last six outings across all competitions, and are fresh off the back of a 3-1 victory against Shelbourne thanks to a double from Aidan Keena.

Bala Town finished second in the Cymru Premier last season, an astonishing 21 points behind winners TNS who sealed a spot in the Champions League qualification stage.

Sligo are ever so slight favourites for the occasion, and were narrowly knocked out in the Conference League qualifiers last season to Icelandic side FH Hafnarfjordur.

We’re tipping Sligo Rovers to come away with the spoils in Bala and take a lead back home to Connaucht where they can hold their advantage to claim a spot in the next qualifying round.

