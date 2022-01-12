Barcelona host Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday evening and they will be hoping they pull off a morale-boosting win at home.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview
When does Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off?
The Spanish Super Cup clash between Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off at 19:00 pm BST, on the 12th of January, at Camp Nou.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team News
Barcelona team news
Barcelona predicted line-up vs Real Madrid: Ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Gonzalez, Busquets, Gavi; Dembele, De Jong, Depay
Real Madrid team news
Real Madrid predicted line-up vs Barcelona : Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
