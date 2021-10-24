Real Madrid will look to close the gap with the league leaders with a win over bitter rivals Barcelona in La Liga this weekend.
Both teams have been quite mediocre in recent weeks and they will look to get their season back on track with a morale-boosting win in the El Clasico.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news
Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Martin Braithwaite are ruled out for the hosts. Real Madrid will be without Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale.
Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Dest, Depay, Fati
Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
Barcelona vs Real Madrid form guide
Barcelona vs Real Madrid betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Barcelona vs Real Madrid from bet365:
Match-winner:
- Barcelona – 6/4
- Draw – 11/4
- Real Madrid – 13/8
Total goals:
- Over 2.5 – 7/11
- Under – 6/4
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction
Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.
