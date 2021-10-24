Real Madrid will look to close the gap with the league leaders with a win over bitter rivals Barcelona in La Liga this weekend.

Watch and bet on Barcelona vs Real Madrid live on Sunday, October 24th, 15:15 pm (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Both teams have been quite mediocre in recent weeks and they will look to get their season back on track with a morale-boosting win in the El Clasico.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news

Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Martin Braithwaite are ruled out for the hosts. Real Madrid will be without Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Dest, Depay, Fati

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Barcelona vs Real Madrid form guide

Real Madrid have won their last three matches against Barcelona in all competitions and they will be confident of getting all three points here. However, Los Blancos have lost two and drawn one of their last four matches across all competitions.

Barcelona are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins. That said, they have failed to win three of their last six.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Barcelona vs Real Madrid from bet365:

Match-winner:

Barcelona – 6/4

Draw – 11/4

Real Madrid – 13/8

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 7/11

Under – 6/4

Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction

Real Madrid have scored at least twice in their last three matches against Barcelona in all competitions and there have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Barcelona ‘s last six home games in the league.

A high scoring game seems likely.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

Get over 2.5 goals at 7/11 with bet365

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live online from 15:15 pm BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365