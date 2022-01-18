Barcelona transfer news: Spanish giants linked with Manchester United’s Alex Telles

Barcelona are interested in signing Alex Telles who is on the books of Manchester United, according to reports.

The Catalans are currently in the market for a new left-back to provide cover for Spain star Jordi Alba.

They are said to be considering several names to bring to Camp Nou this month.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana have added Brazilian footballer Alex Telles to their shortlist of potential defensive recruits.

It is said that they are also monitoring Ajax’s Nicolas Tagiafico, Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro, Juventus’ Alex Sandro and Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza.

Telles joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020 from Porto for a transfer fee believed to be £15.4 million

However, the 29-year-old has been finding it hard to get regular game-time at Old Trafford.

He is currently behind Luke Shaw in the pecking order and has made only seven Premier League appearances this season.

The Brazilian could be a great addition for the Spanish giants but it remains to be seen whether United would be willing to let the player leave.

Barcelona have shown marked improvement under Xavi Hernandez who took over the club in November.

The Blaugrana are currently sixth in the La Liga table, having a point behind Atletico Madrid in fourth place.

They recently lost 3-2 against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana but Xavi’s side will be looking to bounce back this week when they take on Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey.