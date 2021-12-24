Barcelona news: France international Clement Lenglet wants to stay at Camp Nou

There has been speculation about the future of Clement Lenglet at Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has been on the books of the Catalans since 2018 when he joined them from Sevilla.

Since his arrival at Camp Nou, he has clocked up 146 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and creating three assists (stats from Transfermarkt).

However, the France international struggled for minutes this season under former Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman.

His situation has improved after the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as Barca’s new manager.

He has clocked up 13 appearances across all competitions this season, with four of them coming in the Champions League.

Now as per Marca, Clement Lenglet wants to stay at Camp Nou and is not thinking about moving to another club in the January transfer window.

This is not great news for Tottenham Hotspur who had reignited their interest in the 26-year-old (as per Daily Mail).

Spurs had tried to sign the Frenchman in the summer but he turned down the opportunity to move to North London.

It appears that the Lilywhites are unlikely to land their target this time around also.

Tottenham have made a good start under Italian boss Antonio Conte. However, they still need additions to improve the squad.

Lenglet would have been a very good addition for Spurs who will be looking to finish in the top four by the end of the season.