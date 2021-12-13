Barcelona News: Aguero set to announce retirement

Sergio Aguero is reportedly set to announce his retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

Aguero to hang his boots

Substituted at half-time of the game against Alaves on October 30, Sergio Aguero was later diagnosed with a cardiac issue. Initially, it was announced that the Argentine striker will be out for three months. However, it had been mentioned several times that the striker might even be forced to prematurely end his time as a player.

At the age of 33, it is rare to see a player go through something like this but it appears that Aguero has no other choice but to hang his boots. And former teammate, Samir Nasri had already confirmed a few weeks back that Aguero will be retiring from the game.

“It is unfortunately a forced stop. I know the love he has for the sport and to see him stop like that, it hurts me a lot. I encouraged him a lot and sent him a lot of love because he’s someone who I really like,” said Nasri on Canal+.

And it appears that Aguero will be officially announcing his retirement on Wednesday. Spanish journalist, Emilio Perez de Rozas says that Barcelona are already preparing a farewell for a player they only just signed.

This is a really sad situation since Aguero had only just made a strong comeback and had started returning to the same levels that helped him become the top foreign scorer in Premier League history. With five league titles under his belt, the 34-year-old goes down in history as one of the all-time greats in the league.

While his last season at the Ettihad was not a memorable one, Aguero left the club as a free agent with his head held high.

Hopefully though, the Argentine will return to football in some capacity very soon.