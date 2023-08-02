Former Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has claimed he turned down better deals to sign for MLS side Inter Miami and reunite with Lionel Messi.

Alba, 34, was presented as Inter Miami’s latest signing on Tuesday, August 1. The Spaniard, who joined The Herons as a free agent, was at Barcelona for 11 seasons, winning 18 trophies.

Inter Miami “tried the hardest” to sign Jordi Alba

Speaking at his unveiling ceremony at the DRV PNK Stadium, Alba revealed that while he had better offers from other clubs, he felt Inter Miami were the most eager to sign him. The former Valencia man said (h/t GOAL):

“Despite the offers I had for more money, the priority for me was to feel important. I think I made the right decision. This is the club that tried the hardest to get me.”

Alba also stated that he was pleased to reunite with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba are all smiles in Inter Miami training ❤️ Just like old times 🥲 pic.twitter.com/b6Yg1E3umI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 1, 2023

He continued:

“I am very happy to reunite with Leo and Busi here at Inter Miami. Not just us three as players but there is a group of players here who are also very good who will help us and us them so that we win all the games we play. We know Tata [Gerardo Martino], he knows us. I am a very competitive player, and this project is very familiar. That’s why I made the decision to come here. I’ve only been here three or four days, but it feels like I’ve been here all my life.”

Alba has won his fair share of silverware with Messi and Busquets

Messi and Alba played 345 games together for the Blaugrana between the 2012-13 and 2020-21 seasons, combining for 34 goals and winning one Champions League trophy as well as five La Liga titles. Busquets, on the other hand, has shared the pitch with Alba a whopping 479 times. Not only did they win silverware at Barcelona, but also helped Spain to the 2012 European Championship and the 2023 Nations League.

Having won their last two Leagues Cup games against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, Gerardo Martino’s side will return to action with a Round-of-32 clash against Orlando City on Wednesday (August 2).