Inter Miami host Orlando City at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, in the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup, read on to see how you can watch an Inter Miami vs Orlando City live stream for free, with Lionel Messi set to be heavily involved once again.
Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Preview
Lionel Messi’s arrival has completely changed things for Inter Miami, as they entered this competition having endured a poor league campaign. However, in the Leagues Cup they have won both games so far – beating Cruz Azul first, and most recently a 4-0 win over Atlanta United.
The Argentine has been partly to thank for Miami’s performances, and has scored three goals in two games. It’s fair to say Messi has hit the ground running with his new team.
As for their opponents on Wednesday, Orlando have also had a positive start to the Leagues Cup. In their first game, they beat Houston Dynamo 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time. Most recently, they were involved in a five-goal thriller with Santo Laguna, winning 3-2. Wilder Cartagena scored a last minute goal to secure the victory.
Inter and Orlando have met 11 times in total, with the Lions winning six of those meetings, and the Herons winning three times. The other two meetings have ended in a draw. Orlando have won three of the last four times that the sides have met, and the last game went in favour of them as well, with a 3-1 win.
Inter Miami Vs Orlando City Predicted Lineups
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Allen; Arroyo, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Martinez, Taylor
Orlando City Predicted Lineup: Gallesse; Smith, Carlos, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Pereyra, Angulo; McGuire
