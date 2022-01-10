Everton defender Lucas Digne has reportedly fallen out with manager Rafael Benitez and he is looking to leave the club before the January transfer window closes.

The 28 year old is undoubtedly one of the best players at the club and his departure will come as a massive blow for the Toffees who are already having a difficult season.

Digne has been a star for Everton since his move from Barcelona and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for most Premier League clubs.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Aston Villa have now begun advanced negotiations to sign the player from the Merseyside outfit and the Frenchman is open to joining Steven Gerrard's side.

The 28-year-old would be an upgrade on the Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett and the West Midlands club will surely benefit from his arrival.

Furthermore, the defender is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the West Midlands club once the transfer goes through.

The report from Sky Sports adds that the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United are keen on signing the French international defender as well.

Aston Villa are yet to agree on a fee with the Toffees and it will be interesting to see whether they can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and secure Digne’s signature in the coming weeks.

The French defender is likely to cost around £20-25 million and Digne certainly has the quality to justify the outlay. The 28 year old is at the peak of his powers right now and Villa will be able to enjoy his best years if they manage to sign him this month.

As for Everton, the Premier League side have recently signed Vitalii Mykolenko and the 22-year-old is expected to replace Digne in the starting line-up.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian defender is highly rated and he has the potential to develop into a key player for Everton.