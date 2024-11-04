Arsenal have been left high and dry by sporting director Edu, who will leave at the end of this season after playing such an important role for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta in his current project.

Edu Leaving Arsenal

On Monday morning Edu officially informed Arsenal that he would no longer be their sporting director going forward, as the Brazilian reportedly wants more power than his current role in North London.

Edu has left his beloved Arsenal for Evangelos Marinakis’ clubs which include Olympiacos and Rio Ave as well as Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Despite his five years at the club as a director and four years as a player, Edu has currently chosen to not comment on the current situation apart from announcing his exit.

Mikel Arteta and Edu had a close relationship at the club but it seems the Arsenal boss was caught off guard by the director leaving, with the Spaniard also still yet to comment on the situation.

🚨 Edu Gaspar will leave Arsenal as plan will be confirmed soon, he’ll leave his director position at the club. 👀 Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Marinakis has always wanted Edu as a top target to coordinate the group. pic.twitter.com/3Vrmzqwg4L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2024

Edu has played a major role in Arenal’s transfer business over the past five seasons and he is a huge part of why the Gunners have developed a title challenging side under Arteta.

Some of the most notable signings that Edu pioneered include Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard amongst other superstars, with Arsenal spending £794million on 36 players.

Edu’s contacts in his home of Brazil also played a key role in the signing of Gabriel Martinelli, who was an unknown gem in South America before the Gunners signed him.

There was of course some big flops amongst Edu’s catalogue of transfers including Nicolas Pepe who was once Arsenal’s most expensive signing before leaving just three years later.

Arsenal are yet to announce who will take over from Edu as their sporting director and his exit from the club still remains a mystery to fans.