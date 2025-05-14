The main event for UFC 319 has been officially announced as Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev is now official for August 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

The fight is set to headline a bumper pay-per-view card with du Plessis’ UFC Middleweight Title on the line.

After months of speculation and rumours, it has been officially announced that Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev will headline UFC 319 on August 19 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The du Plessis vs Chimaev fight has been talked about as the next UFC Middleweight Title fight ever since both men won their last fights respectively. Now those rumors have turned into an announcement as the bout headlines UFC 319 in the late summer.

The champion, Dricus du Plessis, was last seen beating Sean Strickland in their rematch for the UFC Middleweight Title at UFC 312. The South African looks almost unbeatable at the minute, but so does Chimaev which makes this such an intriguing match-up.

Khamzat Chimaev himself looked incredible last time out as he submitted Robert Whittaker in Round 1 of their UFC 308 battle. Since then, MMA fans have been calling for this match-up.

It’s fair to say that MMA fans are in for a treat as the UFC 319 main event has been officially confirmed with two of the best 185-pound fighters locking horns over five rounds inside the UFC octagon.

Will Du Plessis vs Chimaev Have Any Belts On The Line?

With Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev being announced as the UFC 319 main event, this means that there will be an official UFC Title on the line.

The South African champion will aim to defend his UFC Middleweight Title against the undefeated MMA phenom ‘Borz’ in Chicago this August.

This fight will mark Chimaev’s first shot at UFC gold in his career, with du Plessis looking to successfully defend his 185-pound crown for the second time.

‘Stillknocks’ won the UFC Middleweight Title after defeating Sean Strickland in their first fight at UFC 297, before defending it against former long-reigning middleweight king Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

His second defense came last time out when he comprehensively beat Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch. Many people believe his next 185-pound title defense against Chimaev will be his toughest to date.

Who Will The UFC 319 Main Event Favorite Be?

With Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev being officially confirmed for the UFC 319 main event in August, some fans may be intrigued by the betting lines already.

In the early markets, it seems that UFC sportsbooks have listed Khamzat Chimaev as a slight favorite to beat Dricus du Plessis and become UFC Middleweight Champion at the first time of asking.

This may come as a surprise to some given the fact that it is ‘Stillknocks’ who holds the 185-pound belt. However, Chimaev has looked near unbeatable so far in his UFC career.

You could say the same about the champion too of course, who has won all nine of his UFC fights so far. This includes three UFC Middleweight Title triumphs against Sean Strickland twice and Israel Adesanya.

With Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev headlining in Chicago this August, MMA fans are in for one of the most jaw-dropping match-ups possible in the entire UFC.

Outside of a UFC Heavyweight Title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, du Plessis vs Chimaev could be one of the most sought-after fights out there. Period.