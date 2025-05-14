UFC

Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED For UFC 319 Main Event In August

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
UFC 319 - Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev
UFC 319 - Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

The main event for UFC 319 has been officially announced as Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev is now official for August 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

The fight is set to headline a bumper pay-per-view card with du Plessis’ UFC Middleweight Title on the line.

Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev OFFICIAL For UFC 319

After months of speculation and rumours, it has been officially announced that Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev will headline UFC 319 on August 19 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The du Plessis vs Chimaev fight has been talked about as the next UFC Middleweight Title fight ever since both men won their last fights respectively. Now those rumors have turned into an announcement as the bout headlines UFC 319 in the late summer.

The champion, Dricus du Plessis, was last seen beating Sean Strickland in their rematch for the UFC Middleweight Title at UFC 312. The South African looks almost unbeatable at the minute, but so does Chimaev which makes this such an intriguing match-up.

Khamzat Chimaev himself looked incredible last time out as he submitted Robert Whittaker in Round 1 of their UFC 308 battle. Since then, MMA fans have been calling for this match-up.

It’s fair to say that MMA fans are in for a treat as the UFC 319 main event has been officially confirmed with two of the best 185-pound fighters locking horns over five rounds inside the UFC octagon.

Will Du Plessis vs Chimaev Have Any Belts On The Line?

With Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev being announced as the UFC 319 main event, this means that there will be an official UFC Title on the line.

The South African champion will aim to defend his UFC Middleweight Title against the undefeated MMA phenom ‘Borz’ in Chicago this August.

This fight will mark Chimaev’s first shot at UFC gold in his career, with du Plessis looking to successfully defend his 185-pound crown for the second time.

‘Stillknocks’ won the UFC Middleweight Title after defeating Sean Strickland in their first fight at UFC 297, before defending it against former long-reigning middleweight king Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

His second defense came last time out when he comprehensively beat Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch. Many people believe his next 185-pound title defense against Chimaev will be his toughest to date.

Who Will The UFC 319 Main Event Favorite Be?

With Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev being officially confirmed for the UFC 319 main event in August, some fans may be intrigued by the betting lines already.

In the early markets, it seems that UFC sportsbooks have listed Khamzat Chimaev as a slight favorite to beat Dricus du Plessis and become UFC Middleweight Champion at the first time of asking.

This may come as a surprise to some given the fact that it is ‘Stillknocks’ who holds the 185-pound belt. However, Chimaev has looked near unbeatable so far in his UFC career.

You could say the same about the champion too of course, who has won all nine of his UFC fights so far. This includes three UFC Middleweight Title triumphs against Sean Strickland twice and Israel Adesanya.

With Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev headlining in Chicago this August, MMA fans are in for one of the most jaw-dropping match-ups possible in the entire UFC.

Outside of a UFC Heavyweight Title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, du Plessis vs Chimaev could be one of the most sought-after fights out there. Period.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Darren Till Jake Paul UFC
UFC

LATEST Darren Till Eyes Up Mega Boxing Bout Against Jake Paul Before Making Possible Return To UFC

Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 13 2025
Jack Della Maddalena UFC
UFC
Jack Della Maddalena Could Fight P4P King Islam Makhachev Next In First UFC Welterweight Title Defense
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 13 2025

After winning the UFC Welterweight Title at UFC 315, what’s next for Jack Della Maddalena? The new 170-pound king has several options for his next fight, including a showdown with…

Henry Cejudo Colby Covington Poker
UFC
Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo Almost Get Into Physical Altercation During Heated Poker Tournament
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 12 2025

Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo got into a nasty verbal exchange during a recent Poker tournament as the two UFC stars almost got into a heated altercation. Colby Covington and…

UFC Fight Night Burns vs Morales
UFC
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Preview, Prediction, Fight Info & Full Card For Welterweight Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 12 2025
Belal Muhammad - UFC
UFC
How Much UFC 315 Prize Money Is On Offer & What Are The Exact Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Fight Purses?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 09 2025
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena - UFC 315
UFC
How Much Are UFC 315 Tickets For Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena At The Bell Centre In Montreal?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 08 2025
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena UFC 315
UFC
UFC 315 Double-Header Up Next With Two UFC Titles On The Line In Muhammad vs Della Maddalena & Shevchenko vs Fiorot Fights
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025
Arrow to top