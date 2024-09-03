Anthony Joshua is currently preparing for a bout against Daniel Dubois at the end of September and Eddie Hearn was full of praise for the British heavyweight ahead of his clash.

Eddie Hearn Claims Joshua Is ‘Unbeatable’

Anthony Joshua was once one of the most formidable boxers in the heavyweight division, but his reputation has taken a hit over the last few years after some brutal losses.

As Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn is always full of praise for the former heavyweight champion, but ahead of the upcoming Dubois clash he claimed AJ is unbeatable on his day.

“When he fully gets the gameplan and when it’s fully drilled I think he’s unbeatable. And that’s how we feel at the moment,” Hearn said.

If ‘AJ’ wins against Daniel Dubois on September 21st, he will have won his last five fights and the Brit could get another shot at the title – with Joshua hoping to take on Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk.

“All he’s got on his mind is Dubois, obviously, winning the world heavyweight title but I know that if he wins September 21, the only fight he will want is the winner of Usyk-Fury.

“He’s always wanted to fight Fury, he’ll definitely do it, but when the decision is read out on December 21 he will want the winner of that fight because he’s only one fight away from being undisputed himself.”

But before Joshua can even think about a Fury or Usyk clash, the 34-year-old will have to navigate a tricky contest against compatriot Dubois.

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois. The storm is coming 🌪️#JoshuaDubois | Sept 21 | #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/fHwCTFMlNQ — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 3, 2024

Although Dubois will prove to be a tough opponent, Hearn thinks that there are too many errors in his game that Joshua will be able to expose on September 21st.

“With all due respect to Dubois, who is a dangerous guy, he makes mistakes and he is not a difficult fighter to work out. What he does have – he’s very strong and he can punch and he’s physically a problem. But he makes a lot of mistakes,” Hearn said.

AJ will be fully focused on Dubois for now, but a potential rematch against Usyk coming up or a British heavyweight classic against Fury will of course be in the back of his mind.