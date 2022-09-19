Aaron Jones gets ego boost from Aaron Rodgers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Green Bay Packers are finally back in the win column after a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. During Green Bay’s 23-7 loss against Minnesota, many started to question if this Packers team was going to be the same as they have been in previous seasons.

Fortunately for the Packers and their fan base, they came out and took care of business against the Chicago Bears and walked away with a 27-10 win. We need to stop getting worried about what Green Bay does if they lose the first game of the season as that has happened to them throughout the past few seasons. Aaron Rodgers is never going to lead a team to a bad season and that’s once again going to be the case this year.

Throughout the game, Aaron Jones was somebody that was huge for the Green Bay Packers. He ended this game with two touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards. Jones was a huge factor in why Green Bay was able to come away with an easy win and if he can continue doing that, the Packers are in a good spot.

According to NFL.com, Rodgers had the following to say about Jones.

“He can do a lot of things. Obviously, he’s a great running back,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Jones, who had 132 yards rushing on 15 carries. “Good vision, slasher. I think he’s way more elusive in and through contact than obviously you would guess. Bounces off a lot of tackles, got a really nice stiff arm with both arms. Good ball security. And then the whole other part in the passing game, his ability to run routes and get open and then do little things — fly sweeps and different things. We’re just kind of scratching the surface I think with him, which is fun. But obviously there was an emphasis on getting [Jones and AJ Dillon] the ball early and often tonight.”

Things won’t get any easier for Green Bay as they will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. It’s not going to be an easy task playing against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, but Mike Evans is suspended at the moment for one game and that game will be this week, so it’s possible that the Packers did catch a break and could win this game.