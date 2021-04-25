Manchester United and Arsenal keeping tabs on Alassane Plea

Manchester United and Arsenal could compete for the signature of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea this summer, The Mail reports.

Plea has been with Monchengladbach since 2018, and he has been a solid performer for them, registering 36 goals and 20 assists from 104 appearances.

The 28-year-old still has two more years left on his contract, but it is reported that his club could be prepared to sell him for just £15 million this summer.

Both United and Arsenal are monitoring his situation ahead of possible transfer bids.

The Red Devils are currently uncertain regarding the future of Edinson Cavani, who is reportedly keen on a return to South America.

The Gunners are said to be weighing up the potential exits of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette as part of a summer rebuild.

Sportslens view:

United have the option of extending Cavani’s stay for another campaign, but the Uruguayan seems determined to make the switch to Boca Juniors.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have yet to renew the contract of French striker Alexandre Lacazette which expires in 14 months.

Lacazette has impressed for the north London club in recent months, and he is their top scorer with 17 goals across all competitions.

Talks are likely to be held in the summer, but the lack of progress could see him head for the exit door in the next transfer window.

Aubameyang has two more years left in his deal, but he has been disappointing since signing a new contract on club-record wages.

The 31-year-old has netted only 14 goals this campaign, and the Gunners may look to cash in on him if they fail to qualify for Europe next term.

Both United and Arsenal may move for a new striker this summer, but it would come as a surprise if either land the signature of Plea.

Plea is not a regular goalscorer by any means, but they would be taking a gamble on a player approaching the back end of his career.

The price tag could be affordable, but the Frenchman may not be seen as a regular starter for either club if he makes the switch.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

