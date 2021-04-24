Barcelona set asking price for Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona have set an asking price for French winger Ousmane Dembele amid his reluctance to extend his contract with the club, Sport reports.

The Frenchman joined the Blaugrana from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, but he has made only 112 appearances due to regular injury setbacks.

However, he has stayed unscathed for most of the current campaign, which has brought the best out of him with 10 goals and four assists from 38 outings.

The Blaugrana have been in negotiations with Dembele over a possible renewal, but he has not shown any indication that he will commit to a fresh deal.

If his stand-off continues, the Catalan giants will reportedly sanction his sale this summer for €50-60 million as his contract expires in 14 months.

Sportslens view:

Dembele’s availability will attract interest from some of Europe’s elite clubs, but Manchester United could lead the pursuit for his services.

The 23-year-old came close to joining them on loan with the option to buy last summer, but the deal fell through at the 11th hour.

Barcelona wanted him to sign a fresh one-year deal before making the switch, and his refusal to do so pulled the plug on the move.

It is well known that the Red Devils are on the hunt for a right-sided winger, and Dembele would be a quality young addition with experience.

Mason Greenwood has excelled from the role in recent weeks, but United may consider him as a striker in the long term, which is his preferred position.

January signing Amad Diallo has excelled playing in the role for the Under 23s, but United will need to add an experienced face for a title charge next term.

Dembele, who can also lead the line, appears to have finally got over his injury troubles, and it remains to be seen whether his future lies.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Manchester United handed boost in signing this £70m-rated defender.