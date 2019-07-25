Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s agent says he is excited about the possibility of joining Everton

Everton are ready to let Senegalese defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye join Paris Saint-Germain after identifying Mainz 05 star Jean-Philippe Gbamin as the man to replace him.
Toffees’ director of football Marcel Brands has wanted the Ivory Coast international since his days as PSV’s sporting director, and now looks set to finally get his man.
The £31 million-rated versatile Gbamin was on the radar of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool, but is now finally ready to move to the English top-flight and is excited about joining Everton.
His agent Bernard Collignon told to Le Parisien (via GFFN): “He is excited about the possibility of joining Everton. Discovering the Premier League at a team at the top of table would be a great opportunity for him & represent a great next step.”
The revelation is a massive transfer boost for the Goodison Park outfit and at 23-year-old, he is the type of player manager Marco Silva and Brands want as they look to build the squad around more youngsters.
With Everton also in need of another centre-back, Gbamin can be a type of two-in-one signing given his versatility, and the fact that the Dutchman has always wanted him speaks volume of his quality and potential.
With 86 Bundesliga league games and 91 league games for Lens under his belt, the Ivorian brings a lot of experience to the table, and the Blues could be getting a prospective world-beater in him.