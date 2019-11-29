Jamie Carragher expects Everton to be in the relegation zone by Christmas

Everton have won just four Premier League games this season, drawing twice and losing the other seven, and are currently just four points above the relegation zone in 16th place.
Manager Marco Silva is under a lot of pressure, and there is a feeling that defeat at the hands of Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday could get him sacked after he narrowly escaped being fired following last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Norwich City at Goodison Park.
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons the Portuguese’ days look numbered regardless of what happens against the Foxes, and while he believes Everton won’t go down, he expects them to be in the relegation zone after Christmas.
“Regardless of what happens against Leicester City this weekend, Silva’s days look numbered. He is not paying a price for failing to be in the top six. He is in trouble for struggling near the bottom three,” the former defender told Telegraph.
“Luck has deserted him as he has been without all of his first-choice midfield, and his big-name striker, Moise Kean, was signed for the future more than now. That does not help.
“I do not believe Everton will go down, although because of the upcoming fixtures I expect they will be in the relegation zone after the next five games. They have not taken advantage of a favourable early-season schedule.”
Everton face Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal after Leicester’s game before hosting Burnley on boxing day.
The Toffees face Newcastle United afterwards, and will kickoff the new year with a trip to Manchester City.
It’s not an easy run of games, and Silva appears to be a defeat away from getting fired.
Everton could find themselves in the relegation zone come Christmas, and they could end up being in the relegation dog fight during the second-half of the campaign if the results don’t change quickly.