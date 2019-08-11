Blog Competitions English Premier League Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa defeat vs Tottenham

11 August, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League

Jack Grealish has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Aston Villa lost against Tottenham on Saturday.

Villa opened their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Spurs, although they played really well throughout the game.

The Villans took the early lead through John McGinn and looked on course to earning a shock win against one of the title credentials. However, three goals in the last 17 minutes ended all hopes for Villa.

Grealish wrote on Twitter that he felt Villa would come away with something from the game, given how well they played.

Villa have responded to his tweet positively and praised him and the team for the effort they’ve put in.

To be honest, very few fans expected Villa to win away from home against Spurs. However, the overall effort of the team should give hope to Villa and their fans.

Villa will play their next two Premier League games at home against Bournemouth and Everton, and they should be looking to pick up maximum points from those two fixtures.

