Jack Grealish posts message on Twitter after Aston Villa defeat vs Tottenham

Jack Grealish has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Aston Villa lost against Tottenham on Saturday.
Villa opened their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Spurs, although they played really well throughout the game.
The Villans took the early lead through John McGinn and looked on course to earning a shock win against one of the title credentials. However, three goals in the last 17 minutes ended all hopes for Villa.
Grealish wrote on Twitter that he felt Villa would come away with something from the game, given how well they played.
Gutted about the result yesterday as I still feel we could have come away with something. On to Saturday! Can’t wait to be back at villa park 😀❤️⚽️ #AVFC pic.twitter.com/SfIzx2KeVu
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) August 11, 2019
Villa have responded to his tweet positively and praised him and the team for the effort they’ve put in.
To be honest, very few fans expected Villa to win away from home against Spurs. However, the overall effort of the team should give hope to Villa and their fans.
onwards and upwards Jack
— Villa Views (@VillaViews_) August 11, 2019
head up mate no one expected us to get a result but we very nearly did, big two games now ❤️
— Dav’o (@dmilns_) August 11, 2019
Theyre all mocking you jack prove them all wrong
— Camo (@adamcavfc1987) August 11, 2019
Great first half, everyone was disciplined and kept a good shape whilst looking dangerous on the counter, we just need to be more lively against the press. Onto next week, Church will be packed out 😍 #utv
— AV-FullBIFTA (@AVFullBIFTA) August 11, 2019
Took Newcastle till gameweek 11 to get a win last season. So no panic yet. I be happy with 3pts out of Everton and Bournemouth
— Villa 2.0 (@adamov_) August 11, 2019
Loads of positives to take mate, we will get better and better UTV
— Dave Maund (@maund) August 11, 2019
Pulled the strings first half… forever my hero. Onto the next one! Love you. 💜
— AVFC (@ktvilla92) August 11, 2019
Villa will play their next two Premier League games at home against Bournemouth and Everton, and they should be looking to pick up maximum points from those two fixtures.