Ian Wright tears into UEFA as Henrikh Mkhitaryan misses out on Europa League final

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel with the squad to Baku for next Wednesday’s Europa League final with Chelsea.
"We're very disappointed to announce that @HenrikhMkh will not be travelling with the squad for our #UELfinal against Chelsea."
The Armenian international is “ineligible” to visit Azerbaijan as there are no diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Armenians are barred from entering Azerbaijan, and the midfielder’s safety can’t be guaranteed should he travel with Arsenal.
Gunners legend Ian Wright has expressed his disappointment at UEFA for the development, and here is how he reacted on Twitter.
Absolute disgrace from @UEFA. How is this allowed to happen?! 😡😡😡😡😡 It's all lip service!!! You don't actually care about the fans or the players!! https://t.co/9MPDQPjD7M
Mkhitaryan has been one of Arsenal’s key players in the Europa this term, assisting thrice in 11 appearances.
Manager Unai Emery’s plans have been dealt a huge blow as a result, and he will now have to find a way to beat Chelsea without the input of the 30-year-old who scored and assisted during his side’s 3-2 loss to the Blues last August.