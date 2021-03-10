Granada vs Molde – Europa League Preview, Team News & Predicted Line-ups

Granada’s inaugural appearance in the Europa League round of 16 pits them against Molde, another debutant at this stage of the tournament.

For the first time in history, Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes will host a Norwegian club, with Granada facing the sides from seven different countries so far.





This will be Molde’s fifth European trip to Spain (D2, L2), with two of their last three visits to the country yielding three-goal defeats. You can watch this game and other Europa League matches live online.

Granada Preview

Granada have enjoyed an excellent debut European campaign, going from the Europa League second qualifying round all the way to the competition’s last 16.

Seven of their 11 European matches this season have seen one or both sides fail to get on the scoresheet, including four of five on home soil (qualifiers included).

The Nazaries have so far given the impression of being a rock-solid defensive unit, keeping a clean sheet in 54.55% of their European fixtures this term.

Delivering action from the onset, Diego Martinez’s men have registered five of their last seven goals scored in the Europa League within 25 minutes of play.

Granada have experienced an upturn in home form lately, going from three consecutive home matches without winning (D2, L1) to back-to-back victories.

Molde Preview

Molde’s European campaign this season began with a 5-0 thrashing of KuPS in the Champions League first qualifying round.

The Norwegians went down to Ferencvaros on the away goal rule in the Champions League play-offs before finishing runners-up to Arsenal in the Europa League Group B.

Despite being underdogs against TSG Hoffenheim in the Round of 32, MFK fought their way into the last 16 after a 5-3 aggregate triumph (2-0 A, 3-3 H).

Interestingly, Erling Moe’s men kept a clean sheet in Germany despite facing 27 shots, while they scored two from only three attempts.

After failing to win their first seven European meetings with Spanish clubs (D3, L4), Molde picked up the victory in their last such encounter, overcoming Sevilla 1-0 at home in the 2015/16 Europa League Round of 32.

Team News

Granada

Out: Neyder Lozano, Alberto Soro, Luis Suarez, Luis Milla, Carlos Neva.

Doubts: Maxime Gonalons, Darwin Machis, Jesus Vallejo

Molde

Out: Ola Brynhildsen, Kristoffer Haraldseid.

Doubts: N/A

Predicted Line-ups

Granada (4-2-3-1) : Rui Silva; Dimitri Foulquier, Domingos Duarte, Nehuen Perez, Victor Diaz; Domingos Quina, Yan Brice-Eteki; Antonio Puertas, Fede Vico, Kenedy; Jorge Molina.

Molde (4-4-2) : Andreas Linde; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Sheriff Sinyan, Stian Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen; Erling Knudtzon, Fredrik Aursnes, Martin Ellingsen; Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Bjorn Sigurdason, Eirik Ulland Andersen.